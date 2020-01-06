EM ASIA FX-Most currencies under pressure on rising U.S.-Iran tensions

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Monday as risk appetite in the region was dented further, with heightened tensions between the United States and Iran sending crude oil and safe-haven gold prices higher.

The U.S. and Iran are locked in a war of words, exchanging threats of attacks on each other and stoking concerns of an extended conflict, after a top Iranian military commander was killed in Iraq by an American drone strike on Friday.

Oil prices have surged more than 2%, sending Brent futures above the $70 per barrel mark, following a 3% rise on Friday, after the killing of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the ensuing rise in tensions. O/R

"The Middle East tensions have led Brent crude prices towards $70/bbl, up from just above $60 a month ago... The last thing markets want is a move from a tit-for-tat (Sino-U.S.) tariff war to sabre-rattling in the Gulf," said DBS Group Research analysts in a note.

The currencies of India and Indonesia - two major Asian economies exposed to the impact of oil imports on their current account deficit - wilted under pressure.

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened as much as 0.4% to its worst level in more than seven weeks, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID fell about 0.3% to a one-week low of 13,920 against the dollar.

Also, Indonesia's central bank intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets to stabilise movements, the head of its monetary management, told Reuters.

"The key question is whether the oil market would be able to absorb any potential supply losses, and the simple answer is that it will obviously depend on the scale of any disruptions," ING analysts wrote in a note.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, the Philippine peso PHP= and the Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened about 0.2% each, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell slightly.

The weakness in the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was relatively marginal - a drop of about 0.1% - even as investors await more concrete details of the first phase of the Sino-U.S. trade deal, scheduled for mid-month.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Thai baht THB=TH strengthened marginally.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0512 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.040

108.08

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3496

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.080

30.105

+0.08

Korean won

1168.800

1167.1

-0.15

Baht

30.130

30.14

+0.03

Peso

51.190

51.1

-0.18

Rupiah

13955.000

13920

-0.25

Rupee

72.020

71.80

-0.31

Ringgit

4.107

4.1005

-0.15

Yuan

6.971

6.9650

-0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.040

108.61

+0.53

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

30.080

30.106

+0.09

Korean won

1168.800

1156.40

-1.06

Baht

30.130

29.91

-0.73

Peso

51.190

50.65

-1.05

Rupiah

13955.000

13880

-0.54

Rupee

72.020

71.38

-0.89

Ringgit

4.107

4.0890

-0.43

Yuan

6.971

6.9632

-0.12

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

