EM ASIA FX-Most currencies tick up on upbeat China factory survey

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

March 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies ticked higher on Tuesday after a key survey showed factory activity in China returned to growth, even though the global coronavirus crisis showed little signs of slowing.

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low in the previous month, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand slumps.

"Recoveries in beleaguered Asian currencies will need more than one day of decent data to move the sentiment needle after a torrid two-months," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA, said in a note.

The data provided a slight lift to the onshore Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, which gained as much as 0.2% to 7.086 against the greenback.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.5%, in tandem with gains in the domestic equity market. .KS11

While central banks and governments around the world have stepped in with a slew of stimulus measures to calm frayed nerves, fears of a deep recession persist as most economies have entered lockdowns and cut growth forecasts for the year.

"The economic downgrades are happening everywhere, so to that extent, we are starting to see a coronavirus divergence trade rather than a yield cover conference trade," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said.

"Investors are buying currencies where they think the virus will pass quicker as a result of containment measures."

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= led gains in the region, strengthening 0.6% against the dollar. The local currency benefited from a slight uptick in crude prices, with Malaysia being a net exporter of oil. O/R

The Southeast Asian nation expects its fiscal deficit to widen to 4% of gross domestic product this year because of the $58 billion stimulus measures announced to counter the pandemic's economic impact.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose marginally amid concerns over a continued spike in coronavirus cases. India reported 1,251 confirmed cases by Monday evening, up 227 from the previous day, its steepest single-day rise.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID was nearly flat, while the Thai baht THB=TH edged up.

Thailand's finance minister on Monday said the new stimulus package to alleviate the impact of the pandemic would be worth more than 500 billion baht ($15.32 billion), while the central bank said it had further expanded the scope of liquidity support.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0522 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

107.81

-0.44

Sing dlr

1.424

1.4234

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.231

30.250

+0.06

Korean won

1218.700

1224.4

+0.47

Baht

32.630

32.67

+0.12

Peso

50.780

50.85

+0.14

Rupiah

16315.000

16325

+0.06

Rupee

75.585

75.65

+0.09

Ringgit

4.298

4.325

+0.63

Yuan

7.088

7.0975

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.290

108.61

+0.30

Sing dlr

1.424

1.3444

-5.61

Taiwan dlr

30.231

30.106

-0.41

Korean won

1218.700

1156.40

-5.11

Baht

32.630

29.91

-8.34

Peso

50.780

50.65

-0.26

Rupiah

16315.000

13880

-14.92

Rupee

75.585

71.38

-5.56

Ringgit

4.298

4.0890

-4.86

Yuan

7.088

6.9632

-1.76

($1 = 32.6400 baht)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.