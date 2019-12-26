EM ASIA FX-Most currencies tick higher on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism

By Shreya Mariam Job

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed in year-end trade on Thursday as comments from China boosted expectations of Washington and Beijing signing a trade deal early in the new year.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said their economic and trade teams were in close communication about detailed arrangements for the Phase 1 deal's signing and other follow-up work.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would have a signing ceremony to sign the deal agreed to this month.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by U.S. officials, but a spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, however, weakened 0.1% after Wednesday's strong gains. The central bank lifted its official midpoint prior to the market open, breaching a key threshold.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed the most in the region, strengthening 0.3%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Trade in these export-oriented countries have taken a hit from the prolonged tariff dispute between the world's top two economies. Thereby, easing tensions between Washington and Beijing supported the two currencies.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped as markets resumed trading after a two-day break, with a rise in crude oil prices weighing on the currency.

The Singapore dollar SGD= traded largely flat, with data showing November industrial output unexpectedly fell 9.3% from a year earlier because of steep declines in electronics and pharmaceutical production.

"The wording of the deal and its impact on reducing broader global trade uncertainties especially related to the electronics sector will be crucial factors that determine whether the story for Singapore's manufacturing sector will materially change," Mizuho said in a note.

CHINESE YUAN

The People's Bank of China set the official yuan midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9801 per dollar, the strongest in over 4-1/2 months, to reflect strong gains made a day earlier.

Supported by year-end corporate dollar selling, the onshore spot yuan strengthened against the dollar in holiday-thinned trade on Wednesday, rising past the key seven-per-dollar level.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0444 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

109.35

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3546

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.110

30.203

+0.31

Korean won

1161.200

1163.9

+0.23

Baht

30.155

30.22

+0.22

Peso

50.660

50.82

+0.32

Rupiah

13970.000

13960

-0.07

Rupee

71.255

71.27

+0.01

Ringgit

4.134

4.135

+0.02

Yuan

6.994

6.9890

-0.07

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.540

109.56

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3627

+0.59

Taiwan dlr

30.110

30.733

+2.07

Korean won

1161.200

1115.70

-3.92

Baht

30.155

32.55

+7.94

Peso

50.660

52.47

+3.57

Rupiah

13970.000

14375

+2.90

Rupee

71.255

69.77

-2.08

Ringgit

4.134

4.1300

-0.10

Yuan

6.994

6.8730

-1.73

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.