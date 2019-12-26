EM ASIA FX-Most currencies tick higher on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism
By Shreya Mariam Job
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed in year-end trade on Thursday as comments from China boosted expectations of Washington and Beijing signing a trade deal early in the new year.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said their economic and trade teams were in close communication about detailed arrangements for the Phase 1 deal's signing and other follow-up work.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would have a signing ceremony to sign the deal agreed to this month.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by U.S. officials, but a spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, however, weakened 0.1% after Wednesday's strong gains. The central bank lifted its official midpoint prior to the market open, breaching a key threshold.
The Philippine peso PHP= firmed the most in the region, strengthening 0.3%.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Trade in these export-oriented countries have taken a hit from the prolonged tariff dispute between the world's top two economies. Thereby, easing tensions between Washington and Beijing supported the two currencies.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped as markets resumed trading after a two-day break, with a rise in crude oil prices weighing on the currency.
The Singapore dollar SGD= traded largely flat, with data showing November industrial output unexpectedly fell 9.3% from a year earlier because of steep declines in electronics and pharmaceutical production.
"The wording of the deal and its impact on reducing broader global trade uncertainties especially related to the electronics sector will be crucial factors that determine whether the story for Singapore's manufacturing sector will materially change," Mizuho said in a note.
CHINESE YUAN
The People's Bank of China set the official yuan midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9801 per dollar, the strongest in over 4-1/2 months, to reflect strong gains made a day earlier.
Supported by year-end corporate dollar selling, the onshore spot yuan strengthened against the dollar in holiday-thinned trade on Wednesday, rising past the key seven-per-dollar level.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0444 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.540
109.35
-0.17
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3546
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.110
30.203
+0.31
Korean won
1161.200
1163.9
+0.23
Baht
30.155
30.22
+0.22
Peso
50.660
50.82
+0.32
Rupiah
13970.000
13960
-0.07
Rupee
71.255
71.27
+0.01
Ringgit
4.134
4.135
+0.02
Yuan
6.994
6.9890
-0.07
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.540
109.56
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3627
+0.59
Taiwan dlr
30.110
30.733
+2.07
Korean won
1161.200
1115.70
-3.92
Baht
30.155
32.55
+7.94
Peso
50.660
52.47
+3.57
Rupiah
13970.000
14375
+2.90
Rupee
71.255
69.77
-2.08
Ringgit
4.134
4.1300
-0.10
Yuan
6.994
6.8730
-1.73
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.