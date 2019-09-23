EM ASIA FX-Most currencies subdued as outlook on U.S.-China ties unclear

By Shreya Mariam Job

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were little changed on Monday as investors weighed the mixed signals from concluded deputy-level trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington, while the Korean won weakened on poor trade data.

Officials of United States and China described trade talks between the two nations in Washington as "productive" and "constructive".

However, on Friday a delegation of Chinese agriculture officials cancelled their trip to U.S. farm states to return to China earlier than originally scheduled, leaving investors uncertain on the direction of the negotiations.

The uncertainty caused the yuan CNY=CFXS to weaken 0.3% to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

Also impacting emerging currencies was the United States ordering additional troops to be deployed in the Gulf region to strengthen Saudi Arabia's air and missile defences, following the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note on Monday the U.S. move suggests that this week will see "defensive" trades in Asian currencies.

"EM Asia FX could be left on the back foot," he said.

KOREAN WON

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC declined the most among Asian currencies weakening 0.5% after data showed a slump in the country's exports for the first 20 days of September.

The customs agency of the country said exports to China plummeted 29.8% during Sept. 1-20, aggravating concerns of the impact of the prolonged and bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.

With South Korea often seen as a bell-weather of global growth, concerns of a slowdown in global growth continued to worry investors.

INDIAN RUPEE

The Indian rupee INR=IN traded in a tight range as investors processed the government's decision on Friday to ease corporate tax rates.

India cut corporate tax rates in a surprise move designed to woo manufacturers, revive private investment and lift growth from a six-year low that has led to major job losses and fuelled discontent in the countryside.

A rally in the country's stock markets had helped the rupee firm as much as 0.9% on Friday to its strongest level since Aug. 9.

However, the move is also expected to cut revenue by 1.45 trillion rupees ($20.4 billion) in the current fiscal year.

Given the tax cuts shouldn't be inflationary, the Reserve Bank of India "might proceed with a modest (rate) cut" in October, DBS said in a note.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0548 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0548 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

107.55

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3769

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.971

30.980

+0.03

Korean won

1193.800

1188

-0.49

Baht

30.470

30.46

-0.03

Peso

52.040

52.03

-0.02

Rupiah

14075.000

14050

-0.18

Rupee

70.930

70.94

+0.01

Ringgit

4.165

4.168

+0.07

Yuan

7.114

7.0915

-0.32

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

109.56

+1.73

Sing dlr

1.377

1.3627

-1.01

Taiwan dlr

30.971

30.733

-0.77

Korean won

1193.800

1115.70

-6.54

Baht

30.470

32.55

+6.83

Peso

52.040

52.47

+0.83

Rupiah

14075.000

14375

+2.13

Rupee

70.930

69.77

-1.64

Ringgit

4.165

4.1300

-0.84

Yuan

7.114

6.8730

-3.39

