EM ASIA FX-Most currencies strengthen, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0301 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.830
105.63
+0.76
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3914
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.001
30.036
+0.12
Korean won
1192.800
1193.2
+0.03
Baht
31.470
31.49
+0.06
Peso
50.475
50.45
-0.05
Rupiah
14310.000
14340
+0.21
Rupee
74.110
74.11
+0.00
Ringgit
4.238
4.242
+0.09
Yuan
6.958
6.9558
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.830
108.61
+3.61
Sing dlr
1.391
1.3444
-3.34
Taiwan dlr
30.001
30.106
+0.35
Korean won
1192.800
1156.40
-3.05
Baht
31.470
29.91
-4.96
Peso
50.475
50.65
+0.35
Rupiah
14310.000
13880
-3.00
Rupee
74.110
71.38
-3.68
Ringgit
4.238
4.0890
-3.52
Yuan
6.958
6.9632
+0.08
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
