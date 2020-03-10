EM ASIA FX-Most currencies strengthen, Indonesian rupiah leads gains

March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0301 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.830

105.63

+0.76

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3914

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.001

30.036

+0.12

Korean won

1192.800

1193.2

+0.03

Baht

31.470

31.49

+0.06

Peso

50.475

50.45

-0.05

Rupiah

14310.000

14340

+0.21

Rupee

74.110

74.11

+0.00

Ringgit

4.238

4.242

+0.09

Yuan

6.958

6.9558

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.830

108.61

+3.61

Sing dlr

1.391

1.3444

-3.34

Taiwan dlr

30.001

30.106

+0.35

Korean won

1192.800

1156.40

-3.05

Baht

31.470

29.91

-4.96

Peso

50.475

50.65

+0.35

Rupiah

14310.000

13880

-3.00

Rupee

74.110

71.38

-3.68

Ringgit

4.238

4.0890

-3.52

Yuan

6.958

6.9632

+0.08

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.