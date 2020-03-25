EM ASIA FX-Most currencies strengthen; Indonesia rupiah leads gains

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.670

111.19

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.449

1.4468

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.281

30.325

+0.15

Korean won

1226.300

1229.9

+0.29

Baht

32.760

32.81

+0.15

Peso

51.045

51.03

-0.03

Rupiah

16255.000

16450

+1.20

Rupee

75.880

75.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.385

4.387

+0.05

Yuan

7.095

7.1095

+0.21

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.670

108.61

-1.86

Sing dlr

1.449

1.3444

-7.21

Taiwan dlr

30.281

30.106

-0.58

Korean won

1226.300

1156.40

-5.70

Baht

32.760

29.91

-8.70

Peso

51.045

50.65

-0.77

Rupiah

16255.000

13880

-14.61

Rupee

75.880

71.38

-5.93

Ringgit

4.385

4.0890

-6.75

Yuan

7.095

6.9632

-1.85

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.