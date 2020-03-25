EM ASIA FX-Most currencies strengthen; Indonesia rupiah leads gains

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.670
111.19
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.449
1.4468
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
30.281
30.325
+0.15
Korean won
1226.300
1229.9
+0.29
Baht
32.760
32.81
+0.15
Peso
51.045
51.03
-0.03
Rupiah
16255.000
16450
+1.20
Rupee
75.880
75.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.385
4.387
+0.05
Yuan
7.095
7.1095
+0.21
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.670
108.61
-1.86
Sing dlr
1.449
1.3444
-7.21
Taiwan dlr
30.281
30.106
-0.58
Korean won
1226.300
1156.40
-5.70
Baht
32.760
29.91
-8.70
Peso
51.045
50.65
-0.77
Rupiah
16255.000
13880
-14.61
Rupee
75.880
71.38
-5.93
Ringgit
4.385
4.0890
-6.75
Yuan
7.095
6.9632
-1.85
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.