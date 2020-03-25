EM ASIA FX-Most currencies strengthen; Indonesia rupiah leads gains

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.670

111.19

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.449

1.4468

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

30.281

30.325

+0.15

Korean won

1226.300

1229.9

+0.29

Baht

32.760

32.81

+0.15

Peso

51.045

51.03

-0.03

Rupiah

16255.000

16450

+1.20

Rupee

75.880

75.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.385

4.387

+0.05

Yuan

7.095

7.1095

+0.21

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.670

108.61

-1.86

Sing dlr

1.449

1.3444

-7.21

Taiwan dlr

30.281

30.106

-0.58

Korean won

1226.300

1156.40

-5.70

Baht

32.760

29.91

-8.70

Peso

51.045

50.65

-0.77

Rupiah

16255.000

13880

-14.61

Rupee

75.880

71.38

-5.93

Ringgit

4.385

4.0890

-6.75

Yuan

7.095

6.9632

-1.85

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters