EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip, S.Korean won top loser

March 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.930
104.63
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.412
1.4110
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.285
30.150
-0.45
Korean won
1224.500
1206.5
-1.47
Baht
31.930
31.6
-1.03
Peso
51.190
51.31
+0.23
Rupiah
14672.000
14510
-1.10
Rupee
74.250
74.25
+0.00
Ringgit
4.282
4.27
-0.28
Yuan
7.029
7.0280
-0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.930
108.61
+3.51
Sing dlr
1.412
1.3444
-4.77
Taiwan dlr
30.285
30.106
-0.59
Korean won
1224.500
1156.40
-5.56
Baht
31.930
29.91
-6.33
Peso
51.190
50.65
-1.05
Rupiah
14672.000
13880
-5.40
Rupee
74.250
71.38
-3.87
Ringgit
4.282
4.0890
-4.51
Yuan
7.029
6.9632
-0.94
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
