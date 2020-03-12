EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip, S.Korean won top loser

March 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.930

104.63

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.412

1.4110

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.285

30.150

-0.45

Korean won

1224.500

1206.5

-1.47

Baht

31.930

31.6

-1.03

Peso

51.190

51.31

+0.23

Rupiah

14672.000

14510

-1.10

Rupee

74.250

74.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.282

4.27

-0.28

Yuan

7.029

7.0280

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.930

108.61

+3.51

Sing dlr

1.412

1.3444

-4.77

Taiwan dlr

30.285

30.106

-0.59

Korean won

1224.500

1156.40

-5.56

Baht

31.930

29.91

-6.33

Peso

51.190

50.65

-1.05

Rupiah

14672.000

13880

-5.40

Rupee

74.250

71.38

-3.87

Ringgit

4.282

4.0890

-4.51

Yuan

7.029

6.9632

-0.94

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

