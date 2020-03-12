EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip, S.Korean won top loser

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.930

104.63

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.412

1.4110

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.285

30.150

-0.45

Korean won

1224.500

1206.5

-1.47

Baht

31.930

31.6

-1.03

Peso

51.190

51.31

+0.23

Rupiah

14672.000

14510

-1.10

Rupee

74.250

74.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.282

4.27

-0.28

Yuan

7.029

7.0280

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.930

108.61

+3.51

Sing dlr

1.412

1.3444

-4.77

Taiwan dlr

30.285

30.106

-0.59

Korean won

1224.500

1156.40

-5.56

Baht

31.930

29.91

-6.33

Peso

51.190

50.65

-1.05

Rupiah

14672.000

13880

-5.40

Rupee

74.250

71.38

-3.87

Ringgit

4.282

4.0890

-4.51

Yuan

7.029

6.9632

-0.94

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

