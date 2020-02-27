EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip, Indonesian rupiah weakens most

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0329 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0329 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.060
109.58
+0.48
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3950
-0.22
Korean won
1215.800
1217.2
+0.12
Baht
31.640
31.64
+0.00
Peso
50.920
50.95
+0.06
Rupiah
14130.000
14030
-0.71
Rupee
71.930
71.61
-0.44
Ringgit
4.222
4.208
-0.33
Yuan
7.012
7.0045
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.060
108.61
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3444
-3.84
Taiwan dlr
30.330
30.106
-0.74
Korean won
1215.800
1156.40
-4.89
Baht
31.640
29.91
-5.47
Peso
50.920
50.65
-0.53
Rupiah
14130.000
13880
-1.77
Rupee
71.930
71.38
-0.76
Ringgit
4.222
4.0890
-3.15
Yuan
7.012
6.9632
-0.70
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
