EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip, Indonesian rupiah weakens most

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0329 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0329 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.060

109.58

+0.48

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3950

-0.22

Korean won

1215.800

1217.2

+0.12

Baht

31.640

31.64

+0.00

Peso

50.920

50.95

+0.06

Rupiah

14130.000

14030

-0.71

Rupee

71.930

71.61

-0.44

Ringgit

4.222

4.208

-0.33

Yuan

7.012

7.0045

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.060

108.61

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3444

-3.84

Taiwan dlr

30.330

30.106

-0.74

Korean won

1215.800

1156.40

-4.89

Baht

31.640

29.91

-5.47

Peso

50.920

50.65

-0.53

Rupiah

14130.000

13880

-1.77

Rupee

71.930

71.38

-0.76

Ringgit

4.222

4.0890

-3.15

Yuan

7.012

6.9632

-0.70

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

