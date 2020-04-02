EM ASIA FX-Most currencies slip as recession fears grow after Trump warning

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

April 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched lower on Thursday as a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump about the coronavirus death toll heightened fears of a global recession and soured risk appetite.

Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus and urged the population to follow social distancing guidelines for the next 30 days.

That prompted a rush to the safety of the dollar, while yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries dropped to its lowest since March 10. MKTS/GLOB

"It is hard to see a recovery in growth/risk assets if the U.S. is not able to get the coronavirus outbreak under control," said Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank, Global Markets Singapore.

"Given the fact that the U.S. is now the new epicentre, we see a possibility that the USD's safe-haven allure may eventually dull."

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= slipped 0.5% to a more than one-week low against the dollar, despite reports of a slowing rate of new coronavirus infections.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.5%, while the onshore Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS lost 0.4% in early trade to its weakest since early October.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID slid 0.6% to 16,540 per dollar.

The central bank said it expected the rupiah to move toward 15,000 per dollar by the end of the year, reiterating that its current level against the dollar was "adequate".

"Given prospects of increased capital outflows and Indonesia's current account deficit, further IDR depreciation cannot be ruled out," said Wei-Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank.

"While vulnerability remains, we still think BI (Bank Indonesia) has sufficient capacity to lean against steep IDR depreciation."

The Thai baht THB=TH dropped as much as 0.6% to 33.15 against the dollar, its weakest since November 2018.

Financial markets in Taiwan and India were closed for holidays.

LIKELY BETTER PERFORMERS AMONG BATTERED ASIA FX

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= traded slightly higher amid broader weakness.

Currencies that are backed by substantial FX reserves and semi-pegged, such as the CNY and the SGD, will be the best units in the current volatile environment, said DBS Bank's Chang.

The Philippine peso PHP= is an outperformer, which has been remarkably stable, albeit daily swings have been substantial, Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research at ING Asia in Hong Kong, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"So, I suspect some hefty intervention is going on to keep it from weakening."

The peso has been Asia's top performer this year, weakening only 0.5%, compared to steeper falls experienced by peers.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0529 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

107.15

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.433

1.4360

+0.21

Korean won

1234.100

1230.5

-0.29

Baht

33.110

32.96

-0.45

Peso

50.890

51

+0.22

Rupiah

16540.000

16440

-0.60

Ringgit

4.373

4.35

-0.53

Yuan

7.104

7.0990

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.270

108.61

+1.25

Sing dlr

1.433

1.3444

-6.18

Korean won

1234.100

1156.40

-6.30

Baht

33.110

29.91

-9.66

Peso

50.890

50.65

-0.47

Rupiah

16540.000

13880

-16.08

Ringgit

4.373

4.0890

-6.49

Yuan

7.104

6.9632

-1.99

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.