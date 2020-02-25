EM ASIA FX-Most currencies regain footing as dollar rally takes pause

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the prior session's heavy losses, as growing U.S. rate-cut expectations took some steam out of the dollar's recent run.
Financial markets have ratcheted up bets that the Federal Reserve will be pressed to cut interest rates to cushion a feared hit to economic growth from the coronavirus spread.
A spike in coronavirus cases beyond mainland China sparked an exit from riskier assets on Monday and drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds.
"The ability to regain some composure at softer levels is perhaps just an interim reprieve," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.
"The slight tempering in demand for safe havens, which has also softened the dollar at the margin, is also giving a breathing space for Asian currencies, but it is too premature to call for an emphatic and decisive bottoming."
The onshore Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS advanced as much as 0.3% to 7.0087 per dollar.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded slightly lower, a day after Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as prime minister, leaving the country in political turmoil.
Mahathir, however, agreed to a request by the Southeast Asian nation's king to stay on as interim premier until a successor is named.
The Singapore dollar SGD= strengthened 0.2%, while the Thai baht THB=TH inched lower.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2% and was the worst performer, while the Indian rupee INR= was flat.
Market participants will now shift their focus to India's economic growth data for the last quarter of 2019.
A Reuters poll shows growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely accelerated a touch in the October-December period, after its weakest expansion in more than six years in the previous quarter.
Philippine financial markets were closed for a holiday, but the peso PHP= was up 0.2% in offshore trade.
S.KOREAN WON
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained as much as 0.9% against the dollar, marking its best performance in more than two weeks.
This comes after the country reported a slowdown in new cases of coronavirus infections, and its finance minister on Monday said he had advised the government to start the review and execution of a supplementary budget to cushion the virus impact.
"Caution remains warranted as the Covid-19 development remains fluid," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank Singapore.
The Bank of Korea is expected to lower its policy rate to a record low on Thursday, the third cut in the current easing cycle, a Reuters poll showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0523 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.820
110.71
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3994
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.383
30.472
+0.29
Korean won
1212.600
1220.2
+0.63
Baht
31.710
31.67
-0.13
Peso
50.950
51.05
+0.20
Rupiah
13895.000
13865
-0.22
Rupee
71.885
71.92
+0.05
Ringgit
4.223
4.218
-0.12
Yuan
7.015
7.0276
+0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.820
108.61
-1.99
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3444
-3.77
Taiwan dlr
30.383
30.106
-0.91
Korean won
1212.600
1156.40
-4.63
Baht
31.710
29.91
-5.68
Peso
50.950
50.65
-0.59
Rupiah
13895.000
13880
-0.11
Rupee
71.885
71.38
-0.70
Ringgit
4.223
4.0890
-3.17
Yuan
7.015
6.9632
-0.73
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
