EM ASIA FX-Most currencies recover as yuan steadies, but virus fears persist

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered slightly and the yuan held steady on Tuesday, as China's efforts to allay fears around the coronavirus outbreak lent some support to jittery markets.

China's move to infuse liquidity into markets, trim some key lending rates and place restrictions on short-selling helped the local markets recover from Monday's steep losses.

However, gains were capped as cautious investors took note of the death toll, which jumped to 425 in China by Monday-end even as Hong Kong reported its first death due to the virus.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.34% to 6.998 per dollar, just below the symbolic 7 per dollar level it had breached on Monday.

The central bank's official mid-point fix at 6.9779 per dollar, while nearly 0.8% weaker than the previous fix, did not stray above the 7.00 mark, offering some relief to Asian units, Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a note.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.7%, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP added 0.4%.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the worst-hit currency from the virus fears so far, gained 0.3% to trade at 30.930, firming past the key 31 per dollar mark it had been trading above across the last three sessions.

The Bank of Thailand will meet on Wednesday and it is widely expected to keep the benchmark rate unchanged and save the ammunition for later, as the coronavirus threatens key tourist inflows from China.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID traded a touch firmer, after a steep fall on Monday forced Bank Indonesia (BI) to step into bond, currency and non-deliverable forwards (NDF) markets to keep the currency stable.

On Tuesday too, a central bank official said the BI will remain in the market to provide stability, adding that impact from the coronavirus to the country's economy would be "small".

India, one of the world's largest importers of oil, saw its currency INR=IN find some support, as worries over lower demand hurt crude prices.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0525 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.760

108.67

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3687

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.220

30.332

+0.37

Korean won

1186.600

1195

+0.71

Baht

30.930

31.02

+0.29

Peso

50.780

50.86

+0.16

Rupiah

13725.000

13740

+0.11

Rupee

71.198

71.33

+0.18

Ringgit

4.113

4.115

+0.05

Yuan

6.998

7.0220

+0.34

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.760

108.61

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.371

1.3444

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

30.220

30.106

-0.38

Korean won

1186.600

1156.40

-2.55

Baht

30.930

29.91

-3.30

Peso

50.780

50.65

-0.26

Rupiah

13725.000

13880

+1.13

Rupee

71.198

71.38

+0.26

Ringgit

4.113

4.0890

-0.58

Yuan

6.998

6.9632

-0.50

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

