EM ASIA FX-Most currencies inch lower; Malaysian ringgit top loser

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.180
110.14
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3472
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.941
29.960
+0.06
Korean won
1160.200
1159.4
-0.07
Baht
30.400
30.38
-0.07
Peso
50.960
50.91
-0.10
Rupiah
13650.000
13630
-0.15
Rupee
71.080
71.08
0.00
Ringgit
4.058
4.05
-0.20
Yuan
6.863
6.8606
-0.03
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.180
108.61
-1.42
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3444
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
29.941
30.106
+0.55
Korean won
1160.200
1156.40
-0.33
Baht
30.400
29.91
-1.61
Peso
50.960
50.65
-0.61
Rupiah
13650.000
13880
+1.68
Rupee
71.080
71.38
+0.42
Ringgit
4.058
4.0890
+0.76
Yuan
6.863
6.9632
+1.47
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
