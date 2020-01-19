EM ASIA FX-Most currencies inch lower; Malaysian ringgit top loser

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

110.14

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3472

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.941

29.960

+0.06

Korean won

1160.200

1159.4

-0.07

Baht

30.400

30.38

-0.07

Peso

50.960

50.91

-0.10

Rupiah

13650.000

13630

-0.15

Rupee

71.080

71.08

0.00

Ringgit

4.058

4.05

-0.20

Yuan

6.863

6.8606

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

108.61

-1.42

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3444

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

29.941

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1160.200

1156.40

-0.33

Baht

30.400

29.91

-1.61

Peso

50.960

50.65

-0.61

Rupiah

13650.000

13880

+1.68

Rupee

71.080

71.38

+0.42

Ringgit

4.058

4.0890

+0.76

Yuan

6.863

6.9632

+1.47

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More