EM ASIA FX-Most currencies inch lower; Malaysian ringgit top loser

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

110.14

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3472

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.941

29.960

+0.06

Korean won

1160.200

1159.4

-0.07

Baht

30.400

30.38

-0.07

Peso

50.960

50.91

-0.10

Rupiah

13650.000

13630

-0.15

Rupee

71.080

71.08

0.00

Ringgit

4.058

4.05

-0.20

Yuan

6.863

6.8606

-0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.180

108.61

-1.42

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3444

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

29.941

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1160.200

1156.40

-0.33

Baht

30.400

29.91

-1.61

Peso

50.960

50.65

-0.61

Rupiah

13650.000

13880

+1.68

Rupee

71.080

71.38

+0.42

Ringgit

4.058

4.0890

+0.76

Yuan

6.863

6.9632

+1.47

