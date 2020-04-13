EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain strength, Taiwan dollar leads

April 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

107.76

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4153

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.062

30.120

+0.19

Korean won

1217.800

1217.9

+0.01

Baht

32.740

32.73

-0.03

Peso

50.550

50.6

+0.10

Rupiah

15620.000

15620

0.00

Ringgit

4.323

4.326

+0.07

Yuan

7.047

7.0530

+0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

108.61

+0.96

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3444

-4.95

Taiwan dlr

30.062

30.106

+0.15

Korean won

1217.800

1156.40

-5.04

Baht

32.740

29.91

-8.64

Peso

50.550

50.65

+0.20

Rupiah

15620.000

13880

-11.14

Rupee

76.270

71.38

-6.41

Ringgit

4.323

4.0890

-5.41

Yuan

7.047

6.9632

-1.18

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

