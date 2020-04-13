EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain strength, Taiwan dollar leads

April 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.580
107.76
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.414
1.4153
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.062
30.120
+0.19
Korean won
1217.800
1217.9
+0.01
Baht
32.740
32.73
-0.03
Peso
50.550
50.6
+0.10
Rupiah
15620.000
15620
0.00
Ringgit
4.323
4.326
+0.07
Yuan
7.047
7.0530
+0.09
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.580
108.61
+0.96
Sing dlr
1.414
1.3444
-4.95
Taiwan dlr
30.062
30.106
+0.15
Korean won
1217.800
1156.40
-5.04
Baht
32.740
29.91
-8.64
Peso
50.550
50.65
+0.20
Rupiah
15620.000
13880
-11.14
Rupee
76.270
71.38
-6.41
Ringgit
4.323
4.0890
-5.41
Yuan
7.047
6.9632
-1.18
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.