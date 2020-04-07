EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain on signs of slowing coronavirus

By Anushka Trivedi

April 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as risk appetite improved on signs of a slowdown in the new coronavirus-related deaths and cases in some U.S. and European hot spots.

Helping sentiment further, some Asian countries unveiled more stimulus to help their economies weather the hit from the pandemic.

Analysts cautioned against the rebound, with Maybank saying: "The upsides to risk-on moves may still be capped at some point, given that the eventual economic impact of the crisis is still expected to be massive even if contagion curves are successfully flattened."

Singapore announced a third relief package to aid individuals and corporates, and Malaysia added $2.30 billion to its stimulus, while the Bank of Thailand is set to lay out steps to mitigate the epidemic's impact later in the day.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Thai baht THB=TH were up between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Japan's prime minister prepared to declare a state of emergency for one month and announce a massive $1 trillion stimulus package, sending the yen JPY= higher.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.3% to a 1-1/2-week high, bolstered by expectations of more government support and a drop new virus cases.

"For the forward-looking market, it appears that the attention had shifted towards the recovery stage from COVID-19 with these green shoots seen," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Investors reloaded on risk assets as regional and global equities advanced, the U.S. dollar weakened .DXY and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose US10YT=RR.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC added 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Coming off a holiday, the Indian rupee INR=IN climbed 0.5% in its best intraday gain in nearly two weeks.

PHILIPPINE PESO

The Philippine peso PHP= dipped 0.3% after three consecutive sessions of gains.

Data released earlier showed a slowdown in March's annual inflation rate, and the central bank governor said the trend was expected to continue, providing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with more room to ease policy further.

ING economists said the partial lockdown of the country should knock down their growth forecasts further as "73% of economic activity is quarantined and forced to stay at home."

The lockdown, originally scheduled to end on April 14, would be extended until April 30, a crisis panel official said.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0540 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

109.2

+0.39

Sing dlr

1.430

1.4322

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

30.165

30.231

+0.22

Korean won

1223.800

1229.3

+0.45

Baht

32.780

32.96

+0.55

Peso

50.730

50.56

-0.34

Rupiah

16400.000

16500

+0.61

Rupee

75.830

76.22

+0.51

Ringgit

4.345

4.361

+0.37

Yuan

7.075

7.0938

+0.27

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

109.56

+0.72

Sing dlr

1.430

1.3627

-4.67

Taiwan dlr

30.165

30.733

+1.88

Korean won

1223.800

1115.70

-8.83

Baht

32.780

32.55

-0.70

Peso

50.730

52.47

+3.43

Rupiah

16400.000

14375

-12.35

Rupee

75.830

69.77

-7.99

Ringgit

4.345

4.1300

-4.95

Yuan

7.075

6.8730

-2.86

($1 = 4.3450 ringgit)

