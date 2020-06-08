EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain, Indonesia's rupiah leads

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.130
108.42
+0.27
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3873
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.720
29.811
+0.31
Korean won
1197.800
1204.8
+0.58
Baht
31.370
31.42
+0.16
Peso
49.920
49.88
-0.08
Rupiah
13850.000
13970
+0.87
Rupee
75.540
75.54
0.00
Ringgit
4.255
4.265
+0.24
Yuan
7.075
7.0701
-0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.130
108.61
+0.44
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3444
-3.21
Taiwan dlr
29.720
30.106
+1.30
Korean won
1197.800
1156.40
-3.46
Baht
31.370
29.91
-4.65
Peso
49.920
50.65
+1.46
Rupiah
13850.000
13880
+0.22
Rupee
75.540
71.38
-5.51
Ringgit
4.255
4.0890
-3.90
Yuan
7.075
6.9632
-1.58
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
