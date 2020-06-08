EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain, Indonesia's rupiah leads

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.42

+0.27

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3873

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.720

29.811

+0.31

Korean won

1197.800

1204.8

+0.58

Baht

31.370

31.42

+0.16

Peso

49.920

49.88

-0.08

Rupiah

13850.000

13970

+0.87

Rupee

75.540

75.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.255

4.265

+0.24

Yuan

7.075

7.0701

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.61

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

29.720

30.106

+1.30

Korean won

1197.800

1156.40

-3.46

Baht

31.370

29.91

-4.65

Peso

49.920

50.65

+1.46

Rupiah

13850.000

13880

+0.22

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.255

4.0890

-3.90

Yuan

7.075

6.9632

-1.58

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

