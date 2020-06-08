EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain, Indonesia's rupiah leads

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.42

+0.27

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3873

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.720

29.811

+0.31

Korean won

1197.800

1204.8

+0.58

Baht

31.370

31.42

+0.16

Peso

49.920

49.88

-0.08

Rupiah

13850.000

13970

+0.87

Rupee

75.540

75.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.255

4.265

+0.24

Yuan

7.075

7.0701

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.130

108.61

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3444

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

29.720

30.106

+1.30

Korean won

1197.800

1156.40

-3.46

Baht

31.370

29.91

-4.65

Peso

49.920

50.65

+1.46

Rupiah

13850.000

13880

+0.22

Rupee

75.540

71.38

-5.51

Ringgit

4.255

4.0890

-3.90

Yuan

7.075

6.9632

-1.58

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

