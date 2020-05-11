EM ASIA FX-Most currencies gain as more countries ease lockdown measures

By Anushka Trivedi

May 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Monday, with the Taiwan dollar leading the pack, as more countries moved towards easing coronavirus-related restrictions even though the threat of a new wave of infections loomed.

South Korea, which was lauded for its quick action on the pandemic, reported 69 cases over the weekend, most linked to an outbreak at a number of Seoul nightclubs and bars which authorities fear could turn into another major cluster of infections.

The won KRW=KFTC, however, shrugged off the news and firmed as much as 0.5% to a four-week high, in tandem with its peers.

"With lockdowns being eased across Europe and Australasia, as well as the U.S., and the rate of people dying falling in many countries, markets will likely ignore the threat of COVID-19 part two, staying with the momentum of the peak-virus trade," wrote Jeffery Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Countries wrecked by the virus such as Spain and England announced preparations for a phased easing of lockdown measures as death tolls declined. Some Asia-Pacific nations, which have relatively smaller number of cases than European countries, took similar steps as well.

Despite a stronger greenback, regional currencies like the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP advanced 0.3%, while the Philippine peso PHP=PH and the Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.2% each.

Also boosting investor sentiment were the Chinese central bank's lowering of short-term loan interest rates for April and promise on Sunday to unleash measures to support the economy.

However, the yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.1% against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported its first cluster of infections since the lockdown was lifted a month ago.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= swung between positive and negative territories before trading little changed.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is considering plans for a phased resumption of businesses as early as June 1 but the reopening proposals came amid mounting criticism for being slow to respond to the outbreak.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY did not trade on account of a public holiday.

INDIAN RUPEE

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened 0.2% after the government said late on Friday that it would sharply increase market borrowing in the fiscal year to March 2021 to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs analysts predict the government might have already missed its budgeted fiscal deficit target in 2020 and may see a steeper rise in bond supply next year.

"We expect supply-demand dynamics to be unfavourable in 2021, unless the central bank decides to play a larger role," they said.

India has been in a lockdown for eight weeks, causing massive losses to an already-ailing economy and prompting Moody's to forecast 0% growth for this year. Markets now await a second stimulus package from the government.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0530 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.930

106.65

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.413

1.4125

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.825

29.902

+0.26

Korean won

1218.800

1219.9

+0.09

Baht

32.170

32.24

+0.22

Peso

50.310

50.39

+0.16

Rupiah

14890.000

14890

+0.00

Rupee

75.700

75.54

-0.21

Yuan

7.083

7.0749

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.930

108.61

+1.57

Sing dlr

1.413

1.3444

-4.82

Taiwan dlr

29.825

30.106

+0.94

Korean won

1218.800

1156.40

-5.12

Baht

32.170

29.91

-7.03

Peso

50.310

50.65

+0.68

Rupiah

14890.000

13880

-6.78

Rupee

75.700

71.38

-5.71

Yuan

7.083

6.9632

-1.69

($1 = 75.6400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

