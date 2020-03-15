EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S.Korean won leads gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.160 107.91 +0.70 Sing dlr 1.418 1.4147 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.165 30.210 +0.15 Korean won 1217.100 1219.3 +0.18 Baht 31.950 31.82 -0.41 Peso 51.050 51.02 -0.06 Rupiah 14730.000 14740 +0.07 Rupee 73.740 73.74 +0.00 Ringgit 4.290 4.277 -0.30 Yuan 7.004 7.0088 +0.07
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.160
108.61
+1.35
Sing dlr
1.418
1.3444
-5.18
Taiwan dlr
30.165
30.106
-0.20
Korean won
1217.100
1156.40
-4.99
Baht
31.950
29.91
-6.38
Peso
51.050
50.65
-0.78
Rupiah
14730.000
13880
-5.77
Rupee
73.740
71.38
-3.20
Ringgit
4.290
4.0890
-4.69
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
