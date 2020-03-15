EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S.Korean won leads gains

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.160

107.91

+0.70

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4147

-0.22

Taiwan dlr

30.165

30.210

+0.15

Korean won

1217.100

1219.3

+0.18

Baht

31.950

31.82

-0.41

Peso

51.050

51.02

-0.06

Rupiah

14730.000

14740

+0.07

Rupee

73.740

73.74

+0.00

Ringgit

4.290

4.277

-0.30

Yuan

7.004

7.0088

+0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.160

108.61

+1.35

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.18

Taiwan dlr

30.165

30.106

-0.20

Korean won

1217.100

1156.40

-4.99

Baht

31.950

29.91

-6.38

Peso

51.050

50.65

-0.78

Rupiah

14730.000

13880

-5.77

Rupee

73.740

71.38

-3.20

Ringgit

4.290

4.0890

-4.69

