EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S.Korean won leads gains

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.160 107.91 +0.70 Sing dlr 1.418 1.4147 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.165 30.210 +0.15 Korean won 1217.100 1219.3 +0.18 Baht 31.950 31.82 -0.41 Peso 51.050 51.02 -0.06 Rupiah 14730.000 14740 +0.07 Rupee 73.740 73.74 +0.00 Ringgit 4.290 4.277 -0.30 Yuan 7.004 7.0088 +0.07

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT.

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.160

108.61

+1.35

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.18

Taiwan dlr

30.165

30.106

-0.20

Korean won

1217.100

1156.40

-4.99

Baht

31.950

29.91

-6.38

Peso

51.050

50.65

-0.78

Rupiah

14730.000

13880

-5.77

Rupee

73.740

71.38

-3.20

Ringgit

4.290

4.0890

-4.69

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

