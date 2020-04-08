EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gains

April 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT

CURRENCY VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.960

108.81

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4252

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.113

30.160

+0.16

Korean won

1,215.900

1,220.9

+0.41

Baht

32.750

32.785

+0.11

Rupiah

16,170.000

16,150

-0.12

Rupee

76.370

76.37

+0.00

Ringgit

4.335

4.345

+0.23

Yuan

7.068

7.0651

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.960

108.61

-0.32

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.73

Taiwan dlr

30.113

30.106

-0.02

Korean won

1,215.900

1,156.40

-4.89

Baht

32.750

29.91

-8.67

Rupiah

16,170.000

13,880

-14.16

Rupee

76.370

71.38

-6.53

Ringgit

4.335

4.0890

-5.67

Yuan

7.068

6.9632

-1.48

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

