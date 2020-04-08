EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gains
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT CURRENCY VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.960 108.81 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.426 1.4252 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.113 30.160 +0.16 Korean won 1,215.900 1,220.9 +0.41 Baht 32.750 32.785 +0.11 Rupiah 16,170.000 16,150 -0.12 Rupee 76.370 76.37 +0.00 Ringgit 4.335 4.345 +0.23 Yuan 7.068 7.0651 -0.04
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
