EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gains

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT CURRENCY VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.960 108.81 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.426 1.4252 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.113 30.160 +0.16 Korean won 1,215.900 1,220.9 +0.41 Baht 32.750 32.785 +0.11 Rupiah 16,170.000 16,150 -0.12 Rupee 76.370 76.37 +0.00 Ringgit 4.335 4.345 +0.23 Yuan 7.068 7.0651 -0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.960

108.61

-0.32

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.73

Taiwan dlr

30.113

30.106

-0.02

Korean won

1,215.900

1,156.40

-4.89

Baht

32.750

29.91

-8.67

Rupiah

16,170.000

13,880

-14.16

Rupee

76.370

71.38

-6.53

Ringgit

4.335

4.0890

-5.67

Yuan

7.068

6.9632

-1.48

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

