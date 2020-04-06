EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm; Indonesian rupiah leads gains

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.750
109.2
+0.41
Sing dlr
1.432
1.4322
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.189
30.231
+0.14
Korean won
1221.100
1229.3
+0.67
Baht
32.870
32.96
+0.27
Peso
50.640
50.56
-0.16
Rupiah
16380.000
16500
+0.73
Rupee
76.220
76.22
0.00
Ringgit
4.340
4.361
+0.48
Yuan
7.083
7.0938
+0.15
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.750
109.56
+0.74
Sing dlr
1.432
1.3627
-4.81
Taiwan dlr
30.189
30.733
+1.80
Korean won
1221.100
1115.70
-8.63
Baht
32.870
32.55
-0.97
Peso
50.640
52.47
+3.61
Rupiah
16380.000
14375
-12.24
Rupee
76.220
69.77
-8.46
Ringgit
4.340
4.1300
-4.84
Yuan
7.083
6.8730
-2.97
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
