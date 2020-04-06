EM ASIA FX-Most currencies firm; Indonesian rupiah leads gains

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.750

109.2

+0.41

Sing dlr

1.432

1.4322

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.189

30.231

+0.14

Korean won

1221.100

1229.3

+0.67

Baht

32.870

32.96

+0.27

Peso

50.640

50.56

-0.16

Rupiah

16380.000

16500

+0.73

Rupee

76.220

76.22

0.00

Ringgit

4.340

4.361

+0.48

Yuan

7.083

7.0938

+0.15

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.750

109.56

+0.74

Sing dlr

1.432

1.3627

-4.81

Taiwan dlr

30.189

30.733

+1.80

Korean won

1221.100

1115.70

-8.63

Baht

32.870

32.55

-0.97

Peso

50.640

52.47

+3.61

Rupiah

16380.000

14375

-12.24

Rupee

76.220

69.77

-8.46

Ringgit

4.340

4.1300

-4.84

Yuan

7.083

6.8730

-2.97

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

