EM ASIA FX-Most currencies ease as rising virus death toll hits sentiment

By Anushka Trivedi

April 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Wednesday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading the pack, as a rising global death toll from the novel coronavirus soured risk sentiment.

Investors sought shelter in safe havens as optimism faded that the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing, sending the dollar higher a day after it posted its biggest drop against a basket of currencies USD= in nearly two weeks. FRX/

New York reported its sharpest single-day spike in fatalities and Spain's daily toll of deaths rose for the first time in five days, while mainland China saw an almost doubling of new cases in 24 hours due to infected overseas travellers.

"This suggests that more time and patience is needed before light appears at the end of the tunnel... and that there is no easy way to get around the pandemic," CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan said.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased 0.7% following a 1.5% jump late in the previous session after the central bank said it received a $60 billion credit line from the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase onshore dollar supply.

"This should provide some relief to the rupiah in the near term but expect it to face bouts of weakness as the number of infections continues to rise with authorities reluctant to issue more stringent containment measures," ING economists wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Indonesia tightened restrictions further as the rate of infections climbed, but stopped short of imposing a lockdown.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.3% CNY=CFXS in its biggest intraday drop in two weeks.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN lost between 0.1% and 0.4%.

The Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2%, on course for a second session of drop.

The central bank on Tuesday indicated it had room to ease interest rates, which meant the peso was unlikely to strengthen robustly at this point, Maybank analysts said.

The central bank, which has already slashed rates by 75 basis points this year, will meet on May 21 to review its monetary policy.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= pared early losses to trade flat as oil prices reversed course on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers would trigger output cuts. O/R

Malaysia, being a net oil exporter, sees impact to its currency from crude price volatility.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0505 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.880

108.7

-0.17

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4231

-0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.102

30.152

+0.17

Korean won

1218.700

1221.2

+0.21

Baht

32.790

32.75

-0.12

Peso

50.610

50.51

-0.20

Rupiah

16230.000

16125

-0.65

Rupee

75.888

75.63

-0.35

Ringgit

4.335

4.335

+0.00

Yuan

7.066

7.0445

-0.30

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.880

108.61

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3444

-5.81

Taiwan dlr

30.102

30.106

+0.01

Korean won

1218.700

1156.40

-5.11

Baht

32.790

29.91

-8.78

Peso

50.610

50.65

+0.08

Rupiah

16230.000

13880

-14.48

Rupee

75.888

71.38

-5.94

Ringgit

4.335

4.0890

-5.67

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.45

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

