EM ASIA FX-Most currencies decline, S. Korean won weakens most

April 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.860
107.47
-0.36
Sing dlr
1.426
1.4231
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.096
30.031
-0.22
Korean won
1228.200
1217.3
-0.89
Baht
32.720
32.665
-0.17
Peso
50.670
50.68
+0.02
Rupiah
15610.000
15550
-0.38
Rupee
76.440
76.44
+0.00
Ringgit
4.360
4.338
-0.50
Yuan
7.076
7.0686
-0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.860
108.61
+0.70
Sing dlr
1.426
1.3444
-5.72
Taiwan dlr
30.096
30.106
+0.03
Korean won
1228.200
1156.40
-5.85
Baht
32.720
29.91
-8.59
Peso
50.670
50.65
-0.04
Rupiah
15610.000
13880
-11.08
Rupee
76.440
71.38
-6.62
Ringgit
4.360
4.0890
-6.22
Yuan
7.076
6.9632
-1.59
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
