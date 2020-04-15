EM ASIA FX-Most currencies decline, S. Korean won weakens most

April 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

107.47

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4231

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.096

30.031

-0.22

Korean won

1228.200

1217.3

-0.89

Baht

32.720

32.665

-0.17

Peso

50.670

50.68

+0.02

Rupiah

15610.000

15550

-0.38

Rupee

76.440

76.44

+0.00

Ringgit

4.360

4.338

-0.50

Yuan

7.076

7.0686

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

108.61

+0.70

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.72

Taiwan dlr

30.096

30.106

+0.03

Korean won

1228.200

1156.40

-5.85

Baht

32.720

29.91

-8.59

Peso

50.670

50.65

-0.04

Rupiah

15610.000

13880

-11.08

Rupee

76.440

71.38

-6.62

Ringgit

4.360

4.0890

-6.22

Yuan

7.076

6.9632

-1.59

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

