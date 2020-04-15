EM ASIA FX-Most currencies decline, S. Korean won weakens most

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

107.47

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4231

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.096

30.031

-0.22

Korean won

1228.200

1217.3

-0.89

Baht

32.720

32.665

-0.17

Peso

50.670

50.68

+0.02

Rupiah

15610.000

15550

-0.38

Rupee

76.440

76.44

+0.00

Ringgit

4.360

4.338

-0.50

Yuan

7.076

7.0686

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.860

108.61

+0.70

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.72

Taiwan dlr

30.096

30.106

+0.03

Korean won

1228.200

1156.40

-5.85

Baht

32.720

29.91

-8.59

Peso

50.670

50.65

-0.04

Rupiah

15610.000

13880

-11.08

Rupee

76.440

71.38

-6.62

Ringgit

4.360

4.0890

-6.22

Yuan

7.076

6.9632

-1.59

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

