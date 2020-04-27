EM ASIA FX-Most curencies firm on stimulus hopes; S.Korean won strengthens most

By Shreya Mariam Job

April 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed on Monday as the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus steps to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus, while hopes for further help from other major central banks also underpinned sentiment.

Japan's central bank expanded monetary stimulus on Monday for a second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending aimed at combating the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Market players now await the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ending Wednesday and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see how major central banks plan to cope with the threat of a deep global recession stemming from the health crisis.

Hopes of further stimulus helped push up equities as well, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS up 1.2% in early trade. MKTS/GLOB

"All these correlated moves on risk assets primarily hinges on a quick recovery from recession once the lockdown ends around the world," Mahesh Sethuraman, deputy head of global sales trading at Saxo Capital Markets said.

"The moment the markets realize that opening up the economy could bring in another spike in infection rate, these moves can be reversed pretty quickly and sharply," he added.

A Reuters poll shows the global economy will suffer its steepest contraction on record this year, with a longer, U-shaped recovery more likely.

However, stimulus hopes spurred risk appetite on Monday, providing a lift to the Indian rupee INR=IN which gained 0.4%, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed nearly 0.5%, clawing back losses from the previous session.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=TH were the only two Asian units that weakened.

The rupiah shed as much as 0.5% against the dollar and was set to be the worst performer in the region for the day as new coronavirus cases continued to grow over the weekend.

Indonesia reported 275 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 8,882 with the death count at 743.

"I do believe the currency remains vulnerable for another bout of selling when equities find it harder to sustain their recent pull-back moves," Sethuraman said.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0457 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.260

107.5

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.420

1.4243

+0.30

Taiwan dlr

30.025

30.080

+0.18

Korean won

1229.900

1235.5

+0.46

Baht

32.450

32.43

-0.06

Peso

50.690

50.75

+0.12

Rupiah

15410.000

15350

-0.39

Rupee

76.130

76.45

+0.42

Ringgit

4.350

4.357

+0.16

Yuan

7.078

7.0823

+0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.260

108.61

+1.26

Sing dlr

1.420

1.3444

-5.33

Taiwan dlr

30.025

30.106

+0.27

Korean won

1229.900

1156.40

-5.98

Baht

32.450

29.91

-7.83

Peso

50.690

50.65

-0.08

Rupiah

15410.000

13880

-9.93

Rupee

76.130

71.38

-6.24

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.078

6.9632

-1.61

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

