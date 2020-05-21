EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaker in early trade; S. Korean won falls most

May 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

107.61

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4172

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.944

29.950

+0.02

Korean won

1235.800

1230.9

-0.40

Baht

31.860

31.83

-0.09

Peso

50.720

50.6

-0.24

Rupee

75.605

75.61

0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.344

-0.14

Yuan

7.117

7.1166

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

108.61

+0.96

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.24

Taiwan dlr

29.944

30.106

+0.54

Korean won

1235.800

1156.40

-6.42

Baht

31.860

29.91

-6.12

Peso

50.720

50.65

-0.14

Rupee

75.605

71.38

-5.59

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.117

6.9632

-2.16

