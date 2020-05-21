EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaker in early trade; S. Korean won falls most

May 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.580
107.61
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.419
1.4172
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.944
29.950
+0.02
Korean won
1235.800
1230.9
-0.40
Baht
31.860
31.83
-0.09
Peso
50.720
50.6
-0.24
Rupee
75.605
75.61
0.00
Ringgit
4.350
4.344
-0.14
Yuan
7.117
7.1166
-0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.580
108.61
+0.96
Sing dlr
1.419
1.3444
-5.24
Taiwan dlr
29.944
30.106
+0.54
Korean won
1235.800
1156.40
-6.42
Baht
31.860
29.91
-6.12
Peso
50.720
50.65
-0.14
Rupee
75.605
71.38
-5.59
Ringgit
4.350
4.0890
-6.00
Yuan
7.117
6.9632
-2.16
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
