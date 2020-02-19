EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken; S.Korean won leads declines

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0137 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.200
111.35
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3943
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.153
30.152
-0.00
Korean won
1194.900
1189.3
-0.47
Baht
31.260
31.16
-0.32
Peso
50.600
50.61
+0.02
Rupiah
13710.000
13680
-0.22
Rupee
71.520
71.52
0.00
Ringgit
4.173
4.164
-0.22
Yuan
7.011
6.9977
-0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.200
108.61
-2.33
Sing dlr
1.397
1.3444
-3.77
Taiwan dlr
30.153
30.106
-0.16
Korean won
1194.900
1156.40
-3.22
Baht
31.260
29.91
-4.32
Peso
50.600
50.65
+0.10
Rupiah
13710.000
13880
+1.24
Rupee
71.520
71.38
-0.20
Ringgit
4.173
4.0890
-2.01
Yuan
7.011
6.9632
-0.68
