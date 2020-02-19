EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken; S.Korean won leads declines

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0137 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.200

111.35

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3943

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.153

30.152

-0.00

Korean won

1194.900

1189.3

-0.47

Baht

31.260

31.16

-0.32

Peso

50.600

50.61

+0.02

Rupiah

13710.000

13680

-0.22

Rupee

71.520

71.52

0.00

Ringgit

4.173

4.164

-0.22

Yuan

7.011

6.9977

-0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.200

108.61

-2.33

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3444

-3.77

Taiwan dlr

30.153

30.106

-0.16

Korean won

1194.900

1156.40

-3.22

Baht

31.260

29.91

-4.32

Peso

50.600

50.65

+0.10

Rupiah

13710.000

13880

+1.24

Rupee

71.520

71.38

-0.20

Ringgit

4.173

4.0890

-2.01

Yuan

7.011

6.9632

-0.68

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

