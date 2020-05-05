EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken; S.Korean won gains

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0211 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.310

106.58

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4155

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.877

29.880

+0.01

Korean won

1222.100

1229.1

+0.57

Peso

50.540

50.64

+0.20

Rupiah

15060.000

15030

-0.20

Rupee

75.625

75.63

0.00

Ringgit

4.306

4.301

-0.12

Yuan

7.091

7.0629

-0.39

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.310

108.61

+2.16

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.08

Taiwan dlr

29.877

30.106

+0.77

Korean won

1222.100

1156.40

-5.38

Baht

32.385

29.91

-7.64

Peso

50.540

50.65

+0.22

Rupiah

15060.000

13880

-7.84

Rupee

75.625

71.38

-5.61

Ringgit

4.306

4.0890

-5.04

Yuan

7.091

6.9632

-1.80

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

