EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken; S.Korean won gains

May 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0211 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.310
106.58
+0.25
Sing dlr
1.416
1.4155
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.877
29.880
+0.01
Korean won
1222.100
1229.1
+0.57
Peso
50.540
50.64
+0.20
Rupiah
15060.000
15030
-0.20
Rupee
75.625
75.63
0.00
Ringgit
4.306
4.301
-0.12
Yuan
7.091
7.0629
-0.39
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.310
108.61
+2.16
Sing dlr
1.416
1.3444
-5.08
Taiwan dlr
29.877
30.106
+0.77
Korean won
1222.100
1156.40
-5.38
Baht
32.385
29.91
-7.64
Peso
50.540
50.65
+0.22
Rupiah
15060.000
13880
-7.84
Rupee
75.625
71.38
-5.61
Ringgit
4.306
4.0890
-5.04
Yuan
7.091
6.9632
-1.80
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
