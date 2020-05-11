EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken, S.Korean won drops most

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.510 107.66 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.419 1.4168 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.868 29.861 -0.02 Korean won 1227.500 1220.5 -0.57 Baht 32.170 32.19 +0.06 Peso 50.360 50.35 -0.02 Rupiah 14925.000 14850 -0.50 Rupee 75.735 75.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.345 4.331 -0.32 Yuan 7.094 7.0988 +0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

108.61

+1.02

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.24

Taiwan dlr

29.868

30.106

+0.80

Korean won

1227.500

1156.40

-5.79

Baht

32.170

29.91

-7.03

Peso

50.360

50.65

+0.58

Rupiah

14925.000

13880

-7.00

Rupee

75.735

71.38

-5.75

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.094

6.9632

-1.85

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

