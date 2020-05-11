EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken, S.Korean won drops most

May 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

107.66

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4168

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.868

29.861

-0.02

Korean won

1227.500

1220.5

-0.57

Baht

32.170

32.19

+0.06

Peso

50.360

50.35

-0.02

Rupiah

14925.000

14850

-0.50

Rupee

75.735

75.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.345

4.331

-0.32

Yuan

7.094

7.0988

+0.06

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

108.61

+1.02

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.24

Taiwan dlr

29.868

30.106

+0.80

Korean won

1227.500

1156.40

-5.79

Baht

32.170

29.91

-7.03

Peso

50.360

50.65

+0.58

Rupiah

14925.000

13880

-7.00

Rupee

75.735

71.38

-5.75

Ringgit

4.345

4.0890

-5.89

Yuan

7.094

6.9632

-1.85

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

