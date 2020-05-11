EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken, S.Korean won drops most
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.510 107.66 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.419 1.4168 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.868 29.861 -0.02 Korean won 1227.500 1220.5 -0.57 Baht 32.170 32.19 +0.06 Peso 50.360 50.35 -0.02 Rupiah 14925.000 14850 -0.50 Rupee 75.735 75.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.345 4.331 -0.32 Yuan 7.094 7.0988 +0.06
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.510
108.61
+1.02
Sing dlr
1.419
1.3444
-5.24
Taiwan dlr
29.868
30.106
+0.80
Korean won
1227.500
1156.40
-5.79
Baht
32.170
29.91
-7.03
Peso
50.360
50.65
+0.58
Rupiah
14925.000
13880
-7.00
Rupee
75.735
71.38
-5.75
Ringgit
4.345
4.0890
-5.89
Yuan
7.094
6.9632
-1.85
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
