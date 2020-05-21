EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken on Sino-U.S. friction; China stimulus eyed

By Rashmi Ashok

May 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies posted small moves on Thursday, ahead of a key policy meeting in China, with sentiment largely tepid as weak data and Sino-U.S. trade worries muted any enthusiasm over the lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Despite overnight strength on major U.S. stock indexes, Asian equities and currencies struggled to hold onto marginal gains as frictions between the world's two largest economies gained momentum.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.2% to 7.107 against a slightly firmer U.S. dollar, while the trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Singapore dollar SGD= also weakened.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that could bar some Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges under some circumstances unless they follow standards for U.S. audits and regulations.

U.S. regulators also geared up to tighten rules aimed at curbing global chip sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd, two U.S. officials said.

Offering a degree of support, however, were hopes of stimulus measures from China at two key annual policy meetings that are slated to begin on Friday.

"Plenty of stimulus expected from the two sessions, which will be eyed by markets," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

"Quota for special bonds issuance likely to be ramped up for local governments after much of it has been utilized, and special treasury bonds - tapped on only twice in history - will be issued," they added.

Meanwhile, data showed South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled 20.3%, while Japan's exports fell the most since the 2009 global financial crisis in April. Safe-haven demand has supported the Japanese yen JPY= this year, but the won has been among the region's worst performers so far, shedding over 6%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY clocked incremental gains, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID did not trade on account of a local holiday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0453 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

107.51

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.415

1.4125

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.924

29.960

+0.12

Korean won

1231.400

1230.3

-0.09

Baht

31.840

31.82

-0.06

Peso

50.520

50.53

+0.02

Rupee

75.723

75.79

+0.09

Ringgit

4.338

4.346

+0.18

Yuan

7.105

7.0930

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.580

108.61

+0.96

Sing dlr

1.415

1.3444

-4.96

Taiwan dlr

29.924

30.106

+0.61

Korean won

1231.400

1156.40

-6.09

Baht

31.840

29.91

-6.06

Peso

50.520

50.65

+0.26

Rupee

75.723

71.38

-5.73

Ringgit

4.338

4.0890

-5.74

Yuan

7.105

6.9632

-1.99

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

