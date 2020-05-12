EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units weaken as fears of second coronavirus wave deepen

By Anushka Trivedi

May 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, with the Indonesian rupiah dropping the most, as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections sapped investor confidence.

The Chinese city where the virus originated reported five new cases on Monday after a stringent lockdown was lifted a month ago, while easing restrictions in South Korea and Germany were met by jumps in new infections.

China and South Korea's early success in curbing the virus' spread had brought a semblance of stability to Asian markets over the past few weeks, however, that is now threatened as "the strong recovery for these regions will similarly be at risk if a second wave does strike," IG market strategist Jingyi Pan said.

The rupiah IDR= dropped 0.6% as analysts at ANZ Research lowered full-year growth forecasts for Indonesia after economic growth there slowed to its weakest pace since 2001 in the first quarter.

Worries over a looming coronavirus-induced recession have weighed on the rupiah this year, making it the worst performing currency in Asia.

ANZ predicted that Bank Indonesia will deliver two more interest rate cuts this year, in May and June, to support the economy.

Other regional currencies were pressured by a stronger dollar, which was supported by safe-haven demand.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.5%, marking its worst day in over a week, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY dipped 0.1% to a two-week low.

Malaysia reported its sharpest decline in monthly industrial production index in nearly a decade in the month of March, government data showed, as virus-related curbs severely disrupted activity.

The Thai baht THB=TH was among the few gainers for the day as it advanced 0.2%.

A Thai capital market association said late on Monday investor confidence for three-months to July rose for the first time this year on optimism about government measures to cushion the fallout of the pandemic.

However, BNP Paribas analysts in a note warned that Thailand's economic growth will suffer deeply this year due to global travel bans, as it owes much of its current account surplus to tourism.

The yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.1% against the dollar.

"With China ... expectations for further policy support with the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) meeting may help to shore up prices in the near-term," Pan said.

The NPC is will hold a key annual session on May 22.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0530 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.410

107.66

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4168

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.900

29.861

-0.13

Korean won

1226.100

1220.5

-0.46

Baht

32.120

32.19

+0.22

Peso

50.275

50.35

+0.15

Rupiah

14940.000

14850

-0.60

Rupee

75.853

75.74

-0.15

Ringgit

4.334

4.331

-0.07

Yuan

7.093

7.0988

+0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.410

108.61

+1.12

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.16

Taiwan dlr

29.900

30.106

+0.69

Korean won

1226.100

1156.40

-5.68

Baht

32.120

29.91

-6.88

Peso

50.275

50.65

+0.75

Rupiah

14940.000

13880

-7.10

Rupee

75.853

71.38

-5.90

Ringgit

4.334

4.0890

-5.65

Yuan

7.093

6.9632

-1.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

