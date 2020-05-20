EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, Singapore dollar weakens most

May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.620
107.51
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.416
1.4125
-0.25
Taiwan dlr
29.941
29.960
+0.06
Korean won
1232.600
1230.3
-0.19
Baht
31.860
31.82
-0.13
Peso
50.595
50.53
-0.13
Rupee
75.793
75.79
0.00
Ringgit
4.350
4.346
-0.09
Yuan
7.105
7.0930
-0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.620
108.61
+0.92
Sing dlr
1.416
1.3444
-5.06
Taiwan dlr
29.941
30.106
+0.55
Korean won
1232.600
1156.40
-6.18
Baht
31.860
29.91
-6.12
Peso
50.595
50.65
+0.11
Rupee
75.793
71.38
-5.82
Ringgit
4.350
4.0890
-6.00
Yuan
7.105
6.9632
-2.00
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
