EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, Singapore dollar weakens most

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.620

107.51

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4125

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

29.941

29.960

+0.06

Korean won

1232.600

1230.3

-0.19

Baht

31.860

31.82

-0.13

Peso

50.595

50.53

-0.13

Rupee

75.793

75.79

0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.346

-0.09

Yuan

7.105

7.0930

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.620

108.61

+0.92

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.06

Taiwan dlr

29.941

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1232.600

1156.40

-6.18

Baht

31.860

29.91

-6.12

Peso

50.595

50.65

+0.11

Rupee

75.793

71.38

-5.82

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.105

6.9632

-2.00

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More