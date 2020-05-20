EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, Singapore dollar weakens most

May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.620

107.51

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.416

1.4125

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

29.941

29.960

+0.06

Korean won

1232.600

1230.3

-0.19

Baht

31.860

31.82

-0.13

Peso

50.595

50.53

-0.13

Rupee

75.793

75.79

0.00

Ringgit

4.350

4.346

-0.09

Yuan

7.105

7.0930

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.620

108.61

+0.92

Sing dlr

1.416

1.3444

-5.06

Taiwan dlr

29.941

30.106

+0.55

Korean won

1232.600

1156.40

-6.18

Baht

31.860

29.91

-6.12

Peso

50.595

50.65

+0.11

Rupee

75.793

71.38

-5.82

Ringgit

4.350

4.0890

-6.00

Yuan

7.105

6.9632

-2.00

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

