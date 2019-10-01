EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip; S.Korean won drops the most on bleak data

By Shreya Mariam Job

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged lower against a stronger dollar on Tuesday, with the South Korean won weakening the most after dismal inflation and exports data stoked bets of further monetary policy easing.

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two years versus a basket of currencies ahead of data forecast to show the U.S. manufacturing sector returned to growth. FRX/

The dollar strength weighed on most Asian currencies in thin trade, with markets in China closed for the rest of the week for holidays.

The won KRW=KFTC dropped 0.3%, its biggest intraday percentage fall in over a week, as bleak economic readings reinforced the view that the trade-reliant economy would continue to show weakness against the backdrop of a bruising trade war and fears of a global slowdown.

"We think the BoK (Bank of Korea) will cut interest rates by a further 50bp, with one cut this month and another in January next year," research firm Capital Economics said in a note.

The Singapore dollar SGD= slid 0.2%.

The city-state's central bank is expected to ease monetary policy at its semi-annual meeting slated to be held no later than Oct. 14, according to a Reuters poll.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID slipped marginally after data earlier in the day showed that country's annual inflation rate slowed in September and was within the central bank's target range.

"With inflation contained and Bank Indonesia keen to support growth, further monetary policy easing looks likely," ANZ Research said.

The Indian rupee INR=IN firmed as much as 0.2%. The country's central bank on Monday said the country's current account deficit narrowed to 2% of gross domestic product in the June quarter from 2.3% in the same period a year ago.

The Philippine peso PHP= declined 0.2%, snapping a four-session winning streak.

The Philippine central bank on Monday had said that September annual inflation was likely to settle within 0.6%-1.4% range.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had cut its 2019 inflation forecast last week. Easing inflation has allowed the central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate three times this year in a bid to arrest slowing growth.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0600 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0600 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.170

108.06

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3818

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

31.032

31.042

+0.03

Korean won

1199.200

1196.2

-0.25

Baht

30.620

30.58

-0.13

Peso

51.900

51.8

-0.19

Rupiah

14198.000

14190

-0.06

Rupee

70.855

70.87

+0.02

Ringgit

4.191

4.185

-0.14

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.170

109.56

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.58

Taiwan dlr

31.032

30.733

-0.96

Korean won

1199.200

1115.70

-6.96

Baht

30.620

32.55

+6.30

Peso

51.900

52.47

+1.10

Rupiah

14198.000

14375

+1.25

Rupee

70.855

69.77

-1.53

Ringgit

4.191

4.1300

-1.46

Yuan

7.148

6.8730

-3.85

