EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, S.Korean won drops most

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.750
107.82
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3819
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.018
31.040
+0.07
Korean won
1201.200
1198.8
-0.20
Baht
30.640
30.63
-0.03
Peso
52.090
52.13
+0.08
Rupiah
14190.000
14175
-0.11
Rupee
70.880
70.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.192
4.193
+0.02
Yuan
7.132
7.1310
-0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.750
109.56
+1.68
Sing dlr
1.383
1.3627
-1.43
Taiwan dlr
31.018
30.733
-0.92
Korean won
1201.200
1115.70
-7.12
Baht
30.640
32.55
+6.23
Peso
52.090
52.47
+0.73
Rupiah
14190.000
14375
+1.30
Rupee
70.880
69.77
-1.57
Ringgit
4.192
4.1300
-1.48
Yuan
7.132
6.8730
-3.63
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
