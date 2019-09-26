EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, S.Korean won drops most

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

107.82

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3819

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.018

31.040

+0.07

Korean won

1201.200

1198.8

-0.20

Baht

30.640

30.63

-0.03

Peso

52.090

52.13

+0.08

Rupiah

14190.000

14175

-0.11

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.192

4.193

+0.02

Yuan

7.132

7.1310

-0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

109.56

+1.68

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3627

-1.43

Taiwan dlr

31.018

30.733

-0.92

Korean won

1201.200

1115.70

-7.12

Baht

30.640

32.55

+6.23

Peso

52.090

52.47

+0.73

Rupiah

14190.000

14375

+1.30

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.192

4.1300

-1.48

Yuan

7.132

6.8730

-3.63

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

