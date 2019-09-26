EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip, S.Korean won drops most

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

107.82

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3819

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.018

31.040

+0.07

Korean won

1201.200

1198.8

-0.20

Baht

30.640

30.63

-0.03

Peso

52.090

52.13

+0.08

Rupiah

14190.000

14175

-0.11

Rupee

70.880

70.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.192

4.193

+0.02

Yuan

7.132

7.1310

-0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.750

109.56

+1.68

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3627

-1.43

Taiwan dlr

31.018

30.733

-0.92

Korean won

1201.200

1115.70

-7.12

Baht

30.640

32.55

+6.23

Peso

52.090

52.47

+0.73

Rupiah

14190.000

14375

+1.30

Rupee

70.880

69.77

-1.57

Ringgit

4.192

4.1300

-1.48

Yuan

7.132

6.8730

-3.63

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters