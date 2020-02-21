EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units slip as virus spread pushes investors to safer assets

By Shreya Mariam Job

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday, with the South Korean won leading declines, as a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases outside mainland China sent investors scurrying to safer assets such as the U.S. dollar.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.6% after the country reported 52 new cases of the fast-spreading virus and data showed exports to China in the first 20 days of February slumped 3.7%.

"Continued rise in contagion could warrant a re-assessment of the macro fallout on Korea in terms of both supply chain disruption and inbound tourism," Maybank said in a note.

The won has lost 2% this week, the most among its peers, and was on track to snap two weekly gains as the outbreak upends global growth and supply chains.

In Taiwan, one of the economies most exposed to the outbreak, export orders in January fell by their steepest in nearly seven years, data showed on Thursday.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP weakened 0.3% and was set to lose more than 1% for the week.

The rising economic toll of the virus and its rapid spread outside China prompted investors to seek shelter in the dollar =USD, which hovered near a three-year peak hit overnight.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY slipped 1.4% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since November 2016.

The Thai baht THB=TH lost 0.5% and was on track to post a weekly drop of 1.4%. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is among those hit hardest by the outbreak, prompting the country's central bank to lower growth forecasts earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped 0.3%. The country's central bank lowered its key policy interest rate on Thursday, in a bid to cushion the blow from the epidemic, which also pushed Bank Indonesia to cut this year's economic growth outlook.

Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0555 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.940

112.11

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.400

1.4006

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.358

30.254

-0.34

Korean won

1206.200

1198.7

-0.62

Baht

31.630

31.47

-0.51

Peso

50.770

50.76

-0.02

Rupiah

13745.000

13700

-0.33

Ringgit

4.193

4.183

-0.31

Yuan

7.033

7.0230

-0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.940

108.61

-2.97

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3444

-3.99

Taiwan dlr

30.358

30.106

-0.83

Korean won

1206.200

1156.40

-4.13

Baht

31.630

29.91

-5.44

Peso

50.770

50.65

-0.24

Rupiah

13745.000

13880

+0.98

Rupee

71.650

71.38

-0.38

Ringgit

4.193

4.0890

-2.55

Yuan

7.033

6.9632

-0.99

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

