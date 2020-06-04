EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units pull back after strong rally; dismal trade data pressures ringgit

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies retreated on Thursday as a recent rally fuelled by hopes of an economic rebound ran out of steam and investors locked in profits, while dismal export readings pressured the Malaysian ringgit.

Asian currencies have rallied this week as the reopening of several global economies has reduced the allure of the greenback and encouraged investors to venture into risky assets.

"We have seen some signs of U.S. and China discord again trickling in to warrant caution, although I do see this mostly as an excuse for the locking in of some gains by the market," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia said.

Leading declines in the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY slipped 0.4%, marking its worst daily performance in more than a week.

Data earlier in the day showed the country's exports tumbled 23.8% in April from a year earlier, the steepest fall in a decade, as the COVID-19 pandemic badly disrupted the global supply chain.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was marginally lower, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2% each.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly in onshore trade, pressured by renewed tensions between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States, while it is also expected to designate at least four additional state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID eased 0.2% to 14,110 per dollar, erasing some of its stellar gains in the past two sessions driven by strong demand for its government bonds.

CONCERNS OVER BAHT STRENGTH BACK IN FOCUS

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.4% to 31.66 per dollar during the session on resuming trade after a holiday.

Minutes from Bank of Thailand's meeting on Thursday showed that Thailand's economy will contract more than expected this year, while it also expressed concern the baht could strengthen and hurt economic recovery.

The central bank is expected to meet with exporters and foreign exchange dealers later in the day to discuss the rapid rise in the currency.

"Previous steps taken to curb baht strength have proven to be temporary, and any new measures that they may contemplate will likely be the same," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said.

"The baht's overall fundamentals point to longer term strength, though its current account surplus for this year will be reduced given the absence of international tourism.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0515 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.090

108.89

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3975

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.890

29.905

+0.05

Korean won

1217.400

1216.8

-0.05

Baht

31.570

31.55

-0.06

Peso

49.935

49.85

-0.17

Rupiah

14100.000

14050

-0.35

Rupee

75.480

75.46

-0.03

Ringgit

4.274

4.255

-0.44

Yuan

7.125

7.1166

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.090

108.61

-0.44

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3444

-4.00

Taiwan dlr

29.890

30.106

+0.72

Korean won

1217.400

1156.40

-5.01

Baht

31.570

29.91

-5.26

Peso

49.935

50.65

+1.43

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

75.480

71.38

-5.43

Ringgit

4.274

4.0890

-4.33

Yuan

7.125

6.9632

-2.26

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

