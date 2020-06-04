EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units pull back after strong rally; dismal trade data pressures ringgit
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
June 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies retreated on Thursday as a recent rally fuelled by hopes of an economic rebound ran out of steam and investors locked in profits, while dismal export readings pressured the Malaysian ringgit.
Asian currencies have rallied this week as the reopening of several global economies has reduced the allure of the greenback and encouraged investors to venture into risky assets.
"We have seen some signs of U.S. and China discord again trickling in to warrant caution, although I do see this mostly as an excuse for the locking in of some gains by the market," Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia said.
Leading declines in the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY slipped 0.4%, marking its worst daily performance in more than a week.
Data earlier in the day showed the country's exports tumbled 23.8% in April from a year earlier, the steepest fall in a decade, as the COVID-19 pandemic badly disrupted the global supply chain.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was marginally lower, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.2% each.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly in onshore trade, pressured by renewed tensions between the world's two largest economies.
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States, while it is also expected to designate at least four additional state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID eased 0.2% to 14,110 per dollar, erasing some of its stellar gains in the past two sessions driven by strong demand for its government bonds.
CONCERNS OVER BAHT STRENGTH BACK IN FOCUS
The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.4% to 31.66 per dollar during the session on resuming trade after a holiday.
Minutes from Bank of Thailand's meeting on Thursday showed that Thailand's economy will contract more than expected this year, while it also expressed concern the baht could strengthen and hurt economic recovery.
The central bank is expected to meet with exporters and foreign exchange dealers later in the day to discuss the rapid rise in the currency.
"Previous steps taken to curb baht strength have proven to be temporary, and any new measures that they may contemplate will likely be the same," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ said.
"The baht's overall fundamentals point to longer term strength, though its current account surplus for this year will be reduced given the absence of international tourism.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0515 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.090
108.89
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3975
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.890
29.905
+0.05
Korean won
1217.400
1216.8
-0.05
Baht
31.570
31.55
-0.06
Peso
49.935
49.85
-0.17
Rupiah
14100.000
14050
-0.35
Rupee
75.480
75.46
-0.03
Ringgit
4.274
4.255
-0.44
Yuan
7.125
7.1166
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.090
108.61
-0.44
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3444
-4.00
Taiwan dlr
29.890
30.106
+0.72
Korean won
1217.400
1156.40
-5.01
Baht
31.570
29.91
-5.26
Peso
49.935
50.65
+1.43
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
75.480
71.38
-5.43
Ringgit
4.274
4.0890
-4.33
Yuan
7.125
6.9632
-2.26
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.