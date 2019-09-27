EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units little changed; Philippine peso top gainer

By Shreya Mariam Job

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were little changed on Friday as investors weighed the political situation in the United States and waited for developments on the U.S.-China trade war front.

A whistle-blower report released on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump not only attempted to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct.

Investors are also looking for hints of progress in Sino-U.S. trade relations ahead of talks next month to see if the two economies could clinch a deal to end the protracted trade war.

China's top diplomat said China was willing to buy more U.S. products, and said trade talks would yield results if both sides "take more enthusiastic measures" to show goodwill and reduce "pessimistic language" in their tariff dispute.

Sim Moh Siong, a FX strategist at Bank of Singapore, said he sees a holding pattern for emerging Asian currencies, amid competing factors of trade developments and U.S. political issues.

"Investors are not sure what the dominant issue next week will be," he added.

The Philippine peso PHP= leapt 0.5%, making it the top gainer in the region. The central bank cut interest rates for a third time as expected on Thursday, and indicated that future cuts would be data-dependent.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC edged lower. South Korean exports are seen contracting for the 10th consecutive month in September, although at a slower pace, according to a Reuters poll. The data is expected on Tuesday.

The prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and uncertainty about a recovery in the semiconductor industry continue to weigh on the South Korean economy.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID was steady. Officials on Thursday said the government might allow its 2019 fiscal deficit to widen further than 1.93% of gross domestic product to maintain growth momentum.

TO EXCLUDE OR NOT TO EXCLUDE? - STATUS OF MALAYSIAN BONDS

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= strengthened 0.2% after index provider FTSE Russell retained Malaysian government bonds on its World Government Bond Index.

The FTSE gave the country six months to try and improve liquidity to avoid eviction from the index, and said it will provide another update after an interim review in March.

However, analysts said with Malaysia's status under review, its exclusion from the index has been priced in, limiting the impact on the currency.

"Any negative impact on the MYR from index exclusion could be limited to around 1%-2% losses. A positive affirmation of Malaysia's market accessibility by FTSE will trigger MYR strength," DBS said in a note.

The ringgit has declined 0.4% so far this week.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0646 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.790

107.82

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3819

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.029

31.040

+0.04

Korean won

1199.900

1198.8

-0.09

Baht

30.625

30.63

+0.02

Peso

51.870

52.13

+0.50

Rupiah

14175.000

14175

+0.00

Rupee

70.830

70.88

+0.07

Ringgit

4.185

4.193

+0.19

Yuan

7.130

7.1310

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.790

109.56

+1.64

Sing dlr

1.381

1.3627

-1.33

Taiwan dlr

31.029

30.733

-0.95

Korean won

1199.900

1115.70

-7.02

Baht

30.625

32.55

+6.29

Peso

51.870

52.47

+1.16

Rupiah

14175.000

14375

+1.41

Rupee

70.830

69.77

-1.50

Ringgit

4.185

4.1300

-1.31

Yuan

7.130

6.8730

-3.60

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.