EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units little changed; Philippine peso gains

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0149 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.930

107.92

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3811

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.042

31.040

-0.01

Korean won

1201.000

1199.9

-0.09

Baht

30.610

30.6

-0.03

Peso

51.730

51.88

+0.29

Rupiah

14170.000

14160

-0.07

Rupee

70.558

70.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.186

+0.02

Yuan

7.127

7.1225

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.930

109.56

+1.51

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3627

-1.36

Taiwan dlr

31.042

30.733

-1.00

Korean won

1201.000

1115.70

-7.10

Baht

30.610

32.55

+6.34

Peso

51.730

52.47

+1.43

Rupiah

14170.000

14375

+1.45

Rupee

70.558

69.77

-1.12

Ringgit

4.185

4.1300

-1.31

Yuan

7.127

6.8730

-3.56

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

