EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units little changed; Philippine peso gains

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0149 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0149 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.930
107.92
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3811
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.042
31.040
-0.01
Korean won
1201.000
1199.9
-0.09
Baht
30.610
30.6
-0.03
Peso
51.730
51.88
+0.29
Rupiah
14170.000
14160
-0.07
Rupee
70.558
70.56
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.186
+0.02
Yuan
7.127
7.1225
-0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.930
109.56
+1.51
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3627
-1.36
Taiwan dlr
31.042
30.733
-1.00
Korean won
1201.000
1115.70
-7.10
Baht
30.610
32.55
+6.34
Peso
51.730
52.47
+1.43
Rupiah
14170.000
14375
+1.45
Rupee
70.558
69.77
-1.12
Ringgit
4.185
4.1300
-1.31
Yuan
7.127
6.8730
-3.56
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.