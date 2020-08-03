EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.150

105.94

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.376

1.376

0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.385

29.531

+0.50

Korean won

1192.800

1193.4

+0.05

Baht

31.140

31.23

+0.29

Peso

49.098

49.09

-0.02

Rupiah

14560.000

14560

0.00

Rupee

75.013

75.0125

0.00

Ringgit

4.213

4.222

+0.21

Yuan

6.982

6.9819

0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.150

108.61

+2.32

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3444

-2.30

Taiwan dlr

29.385

30.106

+2.45

Korean won

1192.800

1156.40

-3.05

Baht

31.140

29.91

-3.95

Peso

49.098

50.65

+3.16

Rupiah

14560.000

13880

-4.67

Rupee

75.013

71.38

-4.84

Ringgit

4.213

4.0890

-2.94

Yuan

6.982

6.9632

-0.27

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More