EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.150
105.94
-0.20
Sing dlr
1.376
1.376
0.00
Taiwan dlr
29.385
29.531
+0.50
Korean won
1192.800
1193.4
+0.05
Baht
31.140
31.23
+0.29
Peso
49.098
49.09
-0.02
Rupiah
14560.000
14560
0.00
Rupee
75.013
75.0125
0.00
Ringgit
4.213
4.222
+0.21
Yuan
6.982
6.9819
0.00
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.150
108.61
+2.32
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3444
-2.30
Taiwan dlr
29.385
30.106
+2.45
Korean won
1192.800
1156.40
-3.05
Baht
31.140
29.91
-3.95
Peso
49.098
50.65
+3.16
Rupiah
14560.000
13880
-4.67
Rupee
75.013
71.38
-4.84
Ringgit
4.213
4.0890
-2.94
Yuan
6.982
6.9632
-0.27
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
