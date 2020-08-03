EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, Taiwan dollar gains most

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.150

105.94

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.376

1.376

0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.385

29.531

+0.50

Korean won

1192.800

1193.4

+0.05

Baht

31.140

31.23

+0.29

Peso

49.098

49.09

-0.02

Rupiah

14560.000

14560

0.00

Rupee

75.013

75.0125

0.00

Ringgit

4.213

4.222

+0.21

Yuan

6.982

6.9819

0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.150

108.61

+2.32

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3444

-2.30

Taiwan dlr

29.385

30.106

+2.45

Korean won

1192.800

1156.40

-3.05

Baht

31.140

29.91

-3.95

Peso

49.098

50.65

+3.16

Rupiah

14560.000

13880

-4.67

Rupee

75.013

71.38

-4.84

Ringgit

4.213

4.0890

-2.94

Yuan

6.982

6.9632

-0.27

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

