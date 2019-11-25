EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, S.Korean won leads gains

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0155 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.060
108.9
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3645
0.00
Taiwan dlr
30.483
30.507
+0.08
Korean won
1171.600
1176
+0.38
Baht
30.220
30.225
+0.02
Peso
50.680
50.81
+0.26
Rupiah
14070.000
14070
0.00
Rupee
71.725
71.73
0.00
Ringgit
4.178
4.177
-0.02
Yuan
7.028
7.0355
+0.11
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.060
109.56
+0.46
Sing dlr
1.365
1.3627
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.483
30.733
+0.82
Korean won
1171.600
1115.70
-4.77
Baht
30.220
32.55
+7.71
Peso
50.680
52.47
+3.53
Rupiah
14070.000
14375
+2.17
Rupee
71.725
69.77
-2.73
Ringgit
4.178
4.1300
-1.15
Yuan
7.028
6.8730
-2.20
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))
