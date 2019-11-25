EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units inch higher, S.Korean won leads gains

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0155 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.060

108.9

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3645

0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.483

30.507

+0.08

Korean won

1171.600

1176

+0.38

Baht

30.220

30.225

+0.02

Peso

50.680

50.81

+0.26

Rupiah

14070.000

14070

0.00

Rupee

71.725

71.73

0.00

Ringgit

4.178

4.177

-0.02

Yuan

7.028

7.0355

+0.11

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.060

109.56

+0.46

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3627

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.483

30.733

+0.82

Korean won

1171.600

1115.70

-4.77

Baht

30.220

32.55

+7.71

Peso

50.680

52.47

+3.53

Rupiah

14070.000

14375

+2.17

Rupee

71.725

69.77

-2.73

Ringgit

4.178

4.1300

-1.15

Yuan

7.028

6.8730

-2.20

