EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units firm, Taiwan dollar gains most

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

107.56

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3935

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.433

29.625

+0.65

Korean won

1195.700

1198.6

+0.24

Baht

30.860

30.87

+0.03

Peso

49.740

49.7

-0.08

Rupiah

14160.000

14170

+0.07

Rupee

75.583

75.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.274

4.282

+0.19

Yuan

7.066

7.0800

+0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

108.61

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.47

Taiwan dlr

29.433

30.106

+2.29

Korean won

1195.700

1156.40

-3.29

Baht

30.860

29.91

-3.08

Peso

49.740

50.65

+1.83

Rupiah

14160.000

13880

-1.98

Rupee

75.583

71.38

-5.56

Ringgit

4.274

4.0890

-4.33

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.46

