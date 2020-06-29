EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units firm, Taiwan dollar gains most

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.690
107.56
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3935
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.433
29.625
+0.65
Korean won
1195.700
1198.6
+0.24
Baht
30.860
30.87
+0.03
Peso
49.740
49.7
-0.08
Rupiah
14160.000
14170
+0.07
Rupee
75.583
75.58
0.00
Ringgit
4.274
4.282
+0.19
Yuan
7.066
7.0800
+0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.690
108.61
+0.85
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.47
Taiwan dlr
29.433
30.106
+2.29
Korean won
1195.700
1156.40
-3.29
Baht
30.860
29.91
-3.08
Peso
49.740
50.65
+1.83
Rupiah
14160.000
13880
-1.98
Rupee
75.583
71.38
-5.56
Ringgit
4.274
4.0890
-4.33
Yuan
7.066
6.9632
-1.46
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
