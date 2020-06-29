EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units firm, Taiwan dollar gains most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

107.56

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3935

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.433

29.625

+0.65

Korean won

1195.700

1198.6

+0.24

Baht

30.860

30.87

+0.03

Peso

49.740

49.7

-0.08

Rupiah

14160.000

14170

+0.07

Rupee

75.583

75.58

0.00

Ringgit

4.274

4.282

+0.19

Yuan

7.066

7.0800

+0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

108.61

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.47

Taiwan dlr

29.433

30.106

+2.29

Korean won

1195.700

1156.40

-3.29

Baht

30.860

29.91

-3.08

Peso

49.740

50.65

+1.83

Rupiah

14160.000

13880

-1.98

Rupee

75.583

71.38

-5.56

Ringgit

4.274

4.0890

-4.33

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.46

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

