EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units firm; S.Korean won jumps

May 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0213 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.300
106.27
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.411
1.4138
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.893
29.950
+0.19
Korean won
1216.600
1225
+0.69
Baht
32.250
32.42
+0.53
Peso
50.458
50.5
+0.08
Rupiah
15010.000
14980
-0.20
Rupee
75.755
75.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.300
4.322
+0.51
Yuan
7.076
7.0850
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.300
108.61
+2.17
Sing dlr
1.411
1.3444
-4.71
Taiwan dlr
29.893
30.106
+0.71
Korean won
1216.600
1156.40
-4.95
Baht
32.250
29.91
-7.26
Peso
50.458
50.65
+0.38
Rupiah
15010.000
13880
-7.53
Rupee
75.755
71.38
-5.78
Ringgit
4.300
4.0890
-4.91
Yuan
7.076
6.9632
-1.59
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
