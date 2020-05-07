EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units firm; S.Korean won jumps

May 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0213 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.300

106.27

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.411

1.4138

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.893

29.950

+0.19

Korean won

1216.600

1225

+0.69

Baht

32.250

32.42

+0.53

Peso

50.458

50.5

+0.08

Rupiah

15010.000

14980

-0.20

Rupee

75.755

75.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.300

4.322

+0.51

Yuan

7.076

7.0850

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.300

108.61

+2.17

Sing dlr

1.411

1.3444

-4.71

Taiwan dlr

29.893

30.106

+0.71

Korean won

1216.600

1156.40

-4.95

Baht

32.250

29.91

-7.26

Peso

50.458

50.65

+0.38

Rupiah

15010.000

13880

-7.53

Rupee

75.755

71.38

-5.78

Ringgit

4.300

4.0890

-4.91

Yuan

7.076

6.9632

-1.59

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

