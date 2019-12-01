EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units edge higher; Indonesian rupiah weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.680 109.51 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3672 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.491 30.513 +0.07 Korean won 1179.400 1181.2 +0.15 Baht 30.210 30.21 +0.00 Peso 50.780 50.84 +0.12 Rupiah 14115.000 14100 -0.11 Rupee 71.740 71.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.177 4.175 -0.04 Yuan 7.029 7.0320 +0.04

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.680

109.56

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3627

-0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.491

30.733

+0.79

Korean won

1179.400

1115.70

-5.40

Baht

30.210

32.55

+7.75

Peso

50.780

52.47

+3.33

Rupiah

14115.000

14375

+1.84

Rupee

71.740

69.77

-2.75

Ringgit

4.177

4.1300

-1.11

Yuan

7.029

6.8730

-2.22

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

