EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units edge higher; Indonesian rupiah weakens

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.680

109.51

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3672

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.491

30.513

+0.07

Korean won

1179.400

1181.2

+0.15

Baht

30.210

30.21

+0.00

Peso

50.780

50.84

+0.12

Rupiah

14115.000

14100

-0.11

Rupee

71.740

71.74

0.00

Ringgit

4.177

4.175

-0.04

Yuan

7.029

7.0320

+0.04

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.680

109.56

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3627

-0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.491

30.733

+0.79

Korean won

1179.400

1115.70

-5.40

Baht

30.210

32.55

+7.75

Peso

50.780

52.47

+3.33

Rupiah

14115.000

14375

+1.84

Rupee

71.740

69.77

-2.75

Ringgit

4.177

4.1300

-1.11

Yuan

7.029

6.8730

-2.22

