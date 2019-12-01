EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units edge higher; Indonesian rupiah weakens
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0144 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.680 109.51 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3672 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.491 30.513 +0.07 Korean won 1179.400 1181.2 +0.15 Baht 30.210 30.21 +0.00 Peso 50.780 50.84 +0.12 Rupiah 14115.000 14100 -0.11 Rupee 71.740 71.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.177 4.175 -0.04 Yuan 7.029 7.0320 +0.04
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.680
109.56
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3627
-0.34
Taiwan dlr
30.491
30.733
+0.79
Korean won
1179.400
1115.70
-5.40
Baht
30.210
32.55
+7.75
Peso
50.780
52.47
+3.33
Rupiah
14115.000
14375
+1.84
Rupee
71.740
69.77
-2.75
Ringgit
4.177
4.1300
-1.11
Yuan
7.029
6.8730
-2.22
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
