EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units decline, S. Korean won leads the fall

May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

107.02

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4198

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.899

29.906

+0.02

Korean won

1228.600

1223.8

-0.39

Baht

32.090

32.05

-0.12

Peso

50.360

50.3

-0.12

Rupiah

14895.000

14850

-0.30

Rupee

75.470

75.47

+0.00

Ringgit

4.333

4.328

-0.12

Yuan

7.098

7.0910

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.870

108.61

+1.63

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.38

Taiwan dlr

29.899

30.106

+0.69

Korean won

1228.600

1156.40

-5.88

Baht

32.090

29.91

-6.79

Peso

50.360

50.65

+0.58

Rupiah

14895.000

13880

-6.81

Rupee

75.470

71.38

-5.42

Ringgit

4.333

4.0890

-5.63

Yuan

7.098

6.9632

-1.90

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

