EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units decline, S. Korean won leads the fall
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.870 107.02 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.421 1.4198 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.899 29.906 +0.02 Korean won 1228.600 1223.8 -0.39 Baht 32.090 32.05 -0.12 Peso 50.360 50.3 -0.12 Rupiah 14895.000 14850 -0.30 Rupee 75.470 75.47 +0.00 Ringgit 4.333 4.328 -0.12 Yuan 7.098 7.0910 -0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.870
108.61
+1.63
Sing dlr
1.421
1.3444
-5.38
Taiwan dlr
29.899
30.106
+0.69
Korean won
1228.600
1156.40
-5.88
Baht
32.090
29.91
-6.79
Peso
50.360
50.65
+0.58
Rupiah
14895.000
13880
-6.81
Rupee
75.470
71.38
-5.42
Ringgit
4.333
4.0890
-5.63
Yuan
7.098
6.9632
-1.90
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
