EM ASIA FX-Most Asian units decline, S. Korean won leads the fall

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.870 107.02 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.421 1.4198 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.899 29.906 +0.02 Korean won 1228.600 1223.8 -0.39 Baht 32.090 32.05 -0.12 Peso 50.360 50.3 -0.12 Rupiah 14895.000 14850 -0.30 Rupee 75.470 75.47 +0.00 Ringgit 4.333 4.328 -0.12 Yuan 7.098 7.0910 -0.10

May 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

