EM ASIA FX-Most Asian stocks fall; currencies gain

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

June 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

+0.15

+1.57

-0.96

-3.18

China

+0.02

-1.39

-0.09

-3.58

India

0.00

-5.56

-

-16.9

Indonesia

+0.14

-0.14

-1.81

-23.30

Malaysia

+0.33

-3.45

0.61

-0.24

Philippines

+0.27

+1.61

-1.63

-18.95

S.Korea

+0.16

-2.77

0.01

-0.08

Singapore

+0.04

-2.76

-1.32

-14.25

Taiwan

+0.49

+1.81

-0.02

-2.33

Thailand

+0.81

-3.20

-

-10.2

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

