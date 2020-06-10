EM ASIA FX-Most Asian stocks fall; currencies gain

June 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
COUNTRY
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
+0.15
+1.57
-0.96
-3.18
China
+0.02
-1.39
-0.09
-3.58
India
0.00
-5.56
-
-16.9
Indonesia
+0.14
-0.14
-1.81
-23.30
Malaysia
+0.33
-3.45
0.61
-0.24
Philippines
+0.27
+1.61
-1.63
-18.95
S.Korea
+0.16
-2.77
0.01
-0.08
Singapore
+0.04
-2.76
-1.32
-14.25
Taiwan
+0.49
+1.81
-0.02
-2.33
Thailand
+0.81
-3.20
-
-10.2
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.