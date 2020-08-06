EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker, Thai baht falls most

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

105.54

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3685

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.390

29.503

+0.38

Korean won

1185.600

1183.5

-0.18

Baht

31.160

31.09

-0.22

Peso

49.080

49.07

-0.02

Rupiah

14570.000

14580

+0.07

Rupee

74.930

74.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.186

-0.05

Yuan

6.959

6.9538

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

108.61

+2.89

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

29.390

30.106

+2.44

Korean won

1185.600

1156.40

-2.46

Baht

31.160

29.91

-4.01

Peso

49.080

50.65

+3.20

Rupiah

14570.000

13880

-4.74

Rupee

74.930

71.38

-4.74

Ringgit

4.188

4.0890

-2.36

Yuan

6.959

6.9632

+0.05

