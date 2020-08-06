EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker, Thai baht falls most

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

105.54

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3685

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.390

29.503

+0.38

Korean won

1185.600

1183.5

-0.18

Baht

31.160

31.09

-0.22

Peso

49.080

49.07

-0.02

Rupiah

14570.000

14580

+0.07

Rupee

74.930

74.93

0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.186

-0.05

Yuan

6.959

6.9538

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.560

108.61

+2.89

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3444

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

29.390

30.106

+2.44

Korean won

1185.600

1156.40

-2.46

Baht

31.160

29.91

-4.01

Peso

49.080

50.65

+3.20

Rupiah

14570.000

13880

-4.74

Rupee

74.930

71.38

-4.74

Ringgit

4.188

4.0890

-2.36

Yuan

6.959

6.9632

+0.05

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters