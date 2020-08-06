EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker, Thai baht falls most

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.560
105.54
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3685
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.390
29.503
+0.38
Korean won
1185.600
1183.5
-0.18
Baht
31.160
31.09
-0.22
Peso
49.080
49.07
-0.02
Rupiah
14570.000
14580
+0.07
Rupee
74.930
74.93
0.00
Ringgit
4.188
4.186
-0.05
Yuan
6.959
6.9538
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.560
108.61
+2.89
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3444
-1.86
Taiwan dlr
29.390
30.106
+2.44
Korean won
1185.600
1156.40
-2.46
Baht
31.160
29.91
-4.01
Peso
49.080
50.65
+3.20
Rupiah
14570.000
13880
-4.74
Rupee
74.930
71.38
-4.74
Ringgit
4.188
4.0890
-2.36
Yuan
6.959
6.9632
+0.05
