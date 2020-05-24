EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker; S.Korean won falls most

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.640

107.61

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.425

1.4250

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.040

30.009

-0.10

Korean won

1241.800

1237

-0.39

Baht

31.920

31.88

-0.13

Yuan

7.136

7.1310

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.640

108.61

+0.90

Sing dlr

1.425

1.3444

-5.64

Taiwan dlr

30.040

30.106

+0.22

Korean won

1241.800

1156.40

-6.88

Baht

31.920

29.91

-6.30

Yuan

7.136

6.9632

-2.43

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

