EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker; S.Korean won falls most

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.640

107.61

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.425

1.4250

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.040

30.009

-0.10

Korean won

1241.800

1237

-0.39

Baht

31.920

31.88

-0.13

Yuan

7.136

7.1310

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.640

108.61

+0.90

Sing dlr

1.425

1.3444

-5.64

Taiwan dlr

30.040

30.106

+0.22

Korean won

1241.800

1156.40

-6.88

Baht

31.920

29.91

-6.30

Yuan

7.136

6.9632

-2.43

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

