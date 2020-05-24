EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaker; S.Korean won falls most

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.640
107.61
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.425
1.4250
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.040
30.009
-0.10
Korean won
1241.800
1237
-0.39
Baht
31.920
31.88
-0.13
Yuan
7.136
7.1310
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.640
108.61
+0.90
Sing dlr
1.425
1.3444
-5.64
Taiwan dlr
30.040
30.106
+0.22
Korean won
1241.800
1156.40
-6.88
Baht
31.920
29.91
-6.30
Yuan
7.136
6.9632
-2.43
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
