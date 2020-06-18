EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korea's won underperforms most

June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.91

106.96

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3940

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.605

29.655

+0.17

Korean won

1,212.9

1208

-0.40

Baht

31.070

31.1

+0.10

Peso

50.160

50.15

-0.02

Rupiah

14,020

14010

-0.07

Rupee

76.140

76.14

+0.00

Ringgit

4.280

4.2765

-0.08

Yuan

7.087

7.0883

+0.02

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.91

108.61

+1.59

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3444

-3.57

Taiwan dlr

29.605

30.106

+1.69

Korean won

1,212.9

1156.40

-4.66

Baht

31.070

29.91

-3.73

Peso

50.160

50.65

+0.98

Rupiah

14,020

13880

-1.00

Rupee

76.140

71.38

-6.25

Ringgit

4.280

4.0890

-4.46

Yuan

7.087

6.9632

-1.74

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

