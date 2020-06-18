EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korea's won underperforms most

June 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.91
106.96
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3940
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.605
29.655
+0.17
Korean won
1,212.9
1208
-0.40
Baht
31.070
31.1
+0.10
Peso
50.160
50.15
-0.02
Rupiah
14,020
14010
-0.07
Rupee
76.140
76.14
+0.00
Ringgit
4.280
4.2765
-0.08
Yuan
7.087
7.0883
+0.02
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.91
108.61
+1.59
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3444
-3.57
Taiwan dlr
29.605
30.106
+1.69
Korean won
1,212.9
1156.40
-4.66
Baht
31.070
29.91
-3.73
Peso
50.160
50.65
+0.98
Rupiah
14,020
13880
-1.00
Rupee
76.140
71.38
-6.25
Ringgit
4.280
4.0890
-4.46
Yuan
7.087
6.9632
-1.74
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.