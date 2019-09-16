EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah leads declines

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0137 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.210
108.12
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3748
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.975
31.002
+0.09
Korean won
1187.600
1183.1
-0.38
Baht
30.550
30.5
-0.16
Peso
52.350
52.31
-0.08
Rupiah
14090.000
14035
-0.39
Rupee
71.593
71.59
0.00
Ringgit
4.177
4.163
-0.34
Yuan
7.075
7.0685
-0.09
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.210
109.56
+1.25
Sing dlr
1.376
1.3627
-0.99
Taiwan dlr
30.975
30.733
-0.78
Korean won
1187.600
1115.70
-6.05
Baht
30.550
32.55
+6.55
Peso
52.350
52.47
+0.23
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
71.593
69.77
-2.55
Ringgit
4.177
4.1300
-1.13
Yuan
7.075
6.8730
-2.85
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
