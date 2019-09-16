EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah leads declines

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0137 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.210

108.12

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3748

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.975

31.002

+0.09

Korean won

1187.600

1183.1

-0.38

Baht

30.550

30.5

-0.16

Peso

52.350

52.31

-0.08

Rupiah

14090.000

14035

-0.39

Rupee

71.593

71.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.177

4.163

-0.34

Yuan

7.075

7.0685

-0.09

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.210

109.56

+1.25

Sing dlr

1.376

1.3627

-0.99

Taiwan dlr

30.975

30.733

-0.78

Korean won

1187.600

1115.70

-6.05

Baht

30.550

32.55

+6.55

Peso

52.350

52.47

+0.23

Rupiah

14090.000

14375

+2.02

Rupee

71.593

69.77

-2.55

Ringgit

4.177

4.1300

-1.13

Yuan

7.075

6.8730

-2.85

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

