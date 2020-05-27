EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken; Indonesian rupiah falls most

May 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.780

107.71

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.418

1.4200

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.004

30.030

+0.09

Korean won

1237.600

1234.4

-0.26

Baht

31.870

31.85

-0.06

Peso

50.710

50.64

-0.14

Rupiah

14735.000

14670

-0.44

Rupee

75.715

75.72

0.00

Ringgit

4.351

4.348

-0.07

Yuan

7.165

7.1680

+0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.780

108.61

+0.77

Sing dlr

1.418

1.3444

-5.16

Taiwan dlr

30.004

30.106

+0.34

Korean won

1237.600

1156.40

-6.56

Baht

31.870

29.91

-6.15

Peso

50.710

50.65

-0.12

Rupiah

14735.000

13880

-5.80

Rupee

75.715

71.38

-5.73

Ringgit

4.351

4.0890

-6.02

Yuan

7.165

6.9632

-2.82

