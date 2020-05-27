EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken; Indonesian rupiah falls most

May 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.780
107.71
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.418
1.4200
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.004
30.030
+0.09
Korean won
1237.600
1234.4
-0.26
Baht
31.870
31.85
-0.06
Peso
50.710
50.64
-0.14
Rupiah
14735.000
14670
-0.44
Rupee
75.715
75.72
0.00
Ringgit
4.351
4.348
-0.07
Yuan
7.165
7.1680
+0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.780
108.61
+0.77
Sing dlr
1.418
1.3444
-5.16
Taiwan dlr
30.004
30.106
+0.34
Korean won
1237.600
1156.40
-6.56
Baht
31.870
29.91
-6.15
Peso
50.710
50.65
-0.12
Rupiah
14735.000
13880
-5.80
Rupee
75.715
71.38
-5.73
Ringgit
4.351
4.0890
-6.02
Yuan
7.165
6.9632
-2.82
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
