EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken as virus cases jump

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Thursday as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases dampened risk sentiment, prompting a flight to safe-haven assets.

The Chinese province at the epicentre of the epidemic, Hubei, reported a record rise in the death toll and health experts warned that it could worsen before getting better.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 and onshore yuan CNY=CFXS slid about 0.2% each above the 6.98 level. Analysts called it a knee-jerk reaction to the new numbers on infections and death in China.

Asian currencies have responded to the virus outbreak differently. Export-focused currencies with greater trade-linkages to China have weakened substantially, with the Thai baht THB=TH dropping 4.1% and Singapore dollar SGD= slipping 3.2% so far this year.

However, high-yielding currencies and those perceived to be relatively insulated from economic shocks have benefited, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Philippine peso PHP= fairly resilient this year.

The Singapore dollar weakened 0.2% on the day, while the baht dipped slightly.

A senior central bank official said on Thursday Thailand's economy may grow by less than 2% this year.

The S. Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= edged down.

The Indian rupee INR= traded 0.2% lower. Data on Wednesday showed the country's annual retail inflation accelerated to its highest level in nearly six years, while industrial output unexpectedly contracted.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2% to its lowest level in more than a month. It is, however, the top performing currency so far this year.

"From a growth perspective India has kind of lagged and you need an emerging economy of substantial size and growth potential and still offering decent yields. So, the IDR becomes an obvious alternative," said Mahesh Sethuraman, deputy head of global sales trading at Saxo Capital Markets.

"If risk-on assets globally are down, then we may see some IDR weakness which is more structural."

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained as much as 0.2%, finding some support from the government's plans to spend $2 billion to help cushion the impact on the economy from the coronavirus.

PHILIPPINE PESO

The Philippine peso strengthened as much as 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

"The peso has been the least affected in this virus spread in Asia so the indirect flight of capital from THB to PHP is logical. Given that tourism from China is such a substantial part of Thailand's revenue, the baht has got some lengths to go in terms of weakness," Sethuraman said.

Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings upgraded the Philippines' outlook to "positive" from "stable" and said it expects growth to accelerate in 2020 and 2021 on the back of strong private consumption and rising infrastructure investment.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0615 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.810

110.08

+0.25

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3861

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.996

30.032

+0.12

Korean won

1182.000

1179.5

-0.21

Baht

31.180

31.14

-0.13

Peso

50.452

50.54

+0.17

Rupiah

13685.000

13655

-0.22

Rupee

71.473

71.35

-0.17

Ringgit

4.140

4.137

-0.07

Yuan

6.984

6.9718

-0.18

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.810

108.61

-1.09

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3444

-3.17

Taiwan dlr

29.996

30.106

+0.37

Korean won

1182.000

1156.40

-2.17

Baht

31.180

29.91

-4.07

Peso

50.452

50.65

+0.39

Rupiah

13685.000

13880

+1.42

Rupee

71.473

71.38

-0.13

Ringgit

4.140

4.0890

-1.23

Yuan

6.984

6.9632

-0.30

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

