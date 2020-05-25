EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

May 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies dipped on Monday as a worsening rift between the United States and China over new security laws on Hong Kong fuelled risk aversion, while trading activity was subdued with most regions closed for holidays.

Proposed national security laws by China on the former British colony after last year's pro-democracy unrest drew the ire of thousands of Hong Kong residents, who rallied on Sunday.

Washington also warned China's legislation could lead to U.S. sanctions, while it added 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to an economic blacklist.

A mounting economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic and souring relations between Washington and Beijing have rattled financial markets this year, with both sides trading barbs over the outbreak including accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

The trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell the most in the region, weakening up to 0.5% against the greenback.

Markets will now shift focus to South Korea's central bank policy meeting on Thursday, with analysts at Goldman Sachs expecting Bank of Korea to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to combat weaker domestic sentiment and exports.

Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for a public holiday, though the offshore counterpart of the Singapore dollar SGD= traded marginally lower.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS edged lower against a firmer dollar, putting the local unit on track for a third straight session of declines.

China's central bank on Monday lowered its official yuan midpoint to the weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflecting losses in the currency on Friday after Beijing's proposed new national security law for Hong Kong.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0411 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

107.61

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4250

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.056

30.009

-0.16

Korean won

1242.800

1237

-0.47

Baht

31.960

31.88

-0.25

Yuan

7.138

7.1310

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.720

108.61

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.71

Taiwan dlr

30.056

30.106

+0.17

Korean won

1242.800

1156.40

-6.95

Baht

31.960

29.91

-6.41

Yuan

7.138

6.9632

-2.45

