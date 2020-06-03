EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade lower, Indonesian rupiah falls most

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.920

108.89

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3975

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.910

29.905

-0.02

Korean won

1217.800

1216.8

-0.08

Baht

31.620

31.55

-0.22

Peso

49.970

49.85

-0.24

Rupiah

14100.000

14050

-0.35

Rupee

75.460

75.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.267

4.255

-0.28

Yuan

7.128

7.1166

-0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.920

108.61

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3444

-3.95

Taiwan dlr

29.910

30.106

+0.66

Korean won

1217.800

1156.40

-5.04

Baht

31.620

29.91

-5.41

Peso

49.970

50.65

+1.36

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

75.460

71.38

-5.41

Ringgit

4.267

4.0890

-4.17

Yuan

7.128

6.9632

-2.31

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

