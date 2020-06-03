EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade lower, Indonesian rupiah falls most

June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.920
108.89
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3975
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
29.910
29.905
-0.02
Korean won
1217.800
1216.8
-0.08
Baht
31.620
31.55
-0.22
Peso
49.970
49.85
-0.24
Rupiah
14100.000
14050
-0.35
Rupee
75.460
75.46
0.00
Ringgit
4.267
4.255
-0.28
Yuan
7.128
7.1166
-0.16
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.920
108.61
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3444
-3.95
Taiwan dlr
29.910
30.106
+0.66
Korean won
1217.800
1156.40
-5.04
Baht
31.620
29.91
-5.41
Peso
49.970
50.65
+1.36
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
75.460
71.38
-5.41
Ringgit
4.267
4.0890
-4.17
Yuan
7.128
6.9632
-2.31
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
