EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies trade lower, Indonesian rupiah falls most

June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.920

108.89

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3975

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.910

29.905

-0.02

Korean won

1217.800

1216.8

-0.08

Baht

31.620

31.55

-0.22

Peso

49.970

49.85

-0.24

Rupiah

14100.000

14050

-0.35

Rupee

75.460

75.46

0.00

Ringgit

4.267

4.255

-0.28

Yuan

7.128

7.1166

-0.16

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.920

108.61

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3444

-3.95

Taiwan dlr

29.910

30.106

+0.66

Korean won

1217.800

1156.40

-5.04

Baht

31.620

29.91

-5.41

Peso

49.970

50.65

+1.36

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

75.460

71.38

-5.41

Ringgit

4.267

4.0890

-4.17

Yuan

7.128

6.9632

-2.31

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

